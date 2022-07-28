The Waverly Public Library and the Bremer Brewing Company have teamed up to bring the Waverly community trivia night competitions twice a month.
Bethany Nelson, the 28-year-old information services librarian, has been at the Waverly Public Library since 2016 and oversees coordinating this event with the Bremer Brewing Company.
Trivia nights take place on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. and usually run for about an hour and a half. Every second Monday is general trivia (any category is fair game), and every fourth Monday has a special theme.
Trivia nights for many years were held at the Waverly Public Library, but because of hit and miss attendance, and the popularity and high turnout for multiple trivia nights that Jade and James, the owners of the Bremer Brewing Company had been receiving, Nelson decided to reach out.
“I thought it would be a natural partnership for us to bring trivia with us into their space,” said Nelson. “That way, they can focus on the demands of running a business, and we can get out into the community in a more social space. I reached out, and they were very excited and open to the idea. It took off from there.”
Trivia nights are free, and there is no age restriction. Community members who attend the event are welcome to purchase drinks or food from the Brewery, but it’s not a requirement.
The winning team receives a free round of drinks for the night of the event. Each team member also gets a gift certificate to the Bremer Brewing Company or another local business, said Nelson.
According to Nelson, the setup upstairs at the Bremer Brewing Company can fit 10 to 12 teams of up to 6 players. Space is always available on a first-come, first-served basis. If community members really want to participate, especially in a theme night, be sure to show up early to claim a space.
“The general trivia can cover anything from geography to fast food to famous outfits to math formulas,” said Nelson. “It varies each month! Our first theme night was in June, and it was all about Disney. Our theme night on July 25 will be all about Harry Potter. We have a few ideas for future themes.”
Nelson said the event generally draws 30-40 people. The two businesses saw over 60 people at the Disney trivia, and expect a big crowd for Harry Potter trivia.
“We will definitely keep offering trivia nights,” said Nelson. “It is a lot of fun to put together, and the partnership with the Brewery has been wonderful. It’s great to see people who have been attending trivia nights at the library for years as well as new faces. At the end of the day, it’s a great way to meet up with friends and family, enjoy a drink from a local Waverly business, and have some fun.”