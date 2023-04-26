Join us at the Waverly Public Library on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an open house in celebration of National Library Week. We will be offering tours highlighting our upcoming building plans, and there will be a mini golf course throughout the stacks. Complete the mini golf course and earn a free cookie. In the parking lot, you can purchase a delicious meal from the BBQ Brazil food truck. We will also have a coloring contest, and the winners of two age categories will receive a prize. All ages are welcome to join us for this event celebrating libraries and looking to the future of the Waverly Public Library.
