The Waverly Public Library is excited to welcome author and financial educator Mike Finley (The Crazy Man in the Pink Wig) to present an eight-week series on retirement. Mike is a proud 26-year U.S. Army veteran; and has taught financial literacy classes for over 32 years. He has helped thousands of people build a better relationship with their money through a better understanding of every dollar that enters their life. Classes in this series will include How to Prepare for Retirement, Preparing the Portfolio for Retirement, Withdrawing from the Portfolio in Retirement, The Fixed Income and Insurance, Making the Most of Social Security, Making the Most of Medicare, The House and the Taxes, and Pulling it All Together. This series will be held on Thursdays in April and May (April 6, 13, 20, and 27 and May 4, 11, 18, and 25) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Library. There is no charge to attend and all are welcome. If you have questions, contact the Library at (319) 352-1223 or waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us.
Waverly Public Library holds retirement series presented by Mike Finley
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
31°
Sunny
- Humidity: 43%
- Cloud Coverage: 58%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:44 AM
- Sunset: 07:32:14 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Amber Heller of Denver Ambulance Service named 2023 Emergency Services Provider of the Year
-
8 names shortlisted for Waverly's new elementary schools
-
Cul de sac under construction at end of 13 Avenue SW in anticipation of future development
-
W-SR school board maps out goals in work session, identifies roadblocks
-
Waverly business recognized with national credential