The Waverly Public Library is excited to welcome author and financial educator Mike Finley (The Crazy Man in the Pink Wig) to present an eight-week series on retirement. Mike is a proud 26-year U.S. Army veteran; and has taught financial literacy classes for over 32 years. He has helped thousands of people build a better relationship with their money through a better understanding of every dollar that enters their life. Classes in this series will include How to Prepare for Retirement, Preparing the Portfolio for Retirement, Withdrawing from the Portfolio in Retirement, The Fixed Income and Insurance, Making the Most of Social Security, Making the Most of Medicare, The House and the Taxes, and Pulling it All Together. This series will be held on Thursdays in April and May (April 6, 13, 20, and 27 and May 4, 11, 18, and 25) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Library. There is no charge to attend and all are welcome. If you have questions, contact the Library at (319) 352-1223 or waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us.

