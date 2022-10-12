Betty Brandt Passick

Author Betty Brandt Passick will lead a workshop on memoir-writing on October 15 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library.

Award-winning author Betty Brandt Passick will present “Writing a Memoir,” an informational workshop, at the Waverly Public Library on Saturday, October 15 from 1-2:30 PM. Betty writes of the workshop, “Whether one wishes to write a memoir of under 10 pages —or 400 pages (like mine) — We Are Eight, a Memoriam (2015) — families today and future generations will treasure it just as much.” There is no cost to attend this event. We hope you will join us to learn how to preserve your memories through writing.