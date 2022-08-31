The Waverly Public Library is asking the City Council to consider adding a $700,000 expenditure helping to fund renovations to the library for its 2023-24 fiscal year.
During their Aug. 22 study session, the council heard a presentation from Deanna McCue, president of the library board, and Library Director Sarah Meyer on the library’s proposed project, “Make Room for Renewal.”
The plan for renovating the library would expand the building to accommodate more seating in a larger children’s area, a space specifically for teens, and dedicated quiet reading space for adults, as well as updating the current meeting rooms and adding study rooms.
The interior of the building would be redesigned to maximize intergenerational use, with a focus on improving the quality of life for all in Waverly.
The change is needed because of the increased usage of the library in the 25 years since the building on Bremer Avenue was opened. According to the presentation, the library offers 1,100 programs annually, an increase of 150% since 1998, sees 29,000 children attend programs every year, triple the total from when it opened and has 136,000 total visits each year, nearly 14 visits per capita.
Along with increased space for people of all ages, the plan highlights the importance of technology in a modern library, with more computers available to teens and adults.
McCue noted that with the amount of children using the Waverly library now, noise is spilling out from their areas. At one time this summer, they had 450 children in the building, without adequate space to provide for them.
The new children’s area in the proposed plan would feature a “story tree” sculpture that would reach to the rafters, and allow tiered seating to improve visibility and participation during children’s events, according to documents provided to city council. The children would have new furniture, bigger play areas, and redesigned bookshelves for better display and easier access McCue told the council. There would also be a space for caregivers to sit nearby, and keep a watchful eye, and the new staff desk would also provide sight lines to monitor both children and teens.
“More children will grow up being able to love the Waverly library,” McCue told City Council.
The teen’s room would be taken from the seldom-used south patio, which would be enclosed to create a dedicated teen tech and youth lounge. This would add 1,000 sq. ft to the building’s footprint, a needed change since the growing number of teens in the library currently overflows the available space and creates long waits for gaming equipment and technology, as well as noise that spills into other areas. The new space would offer computer stations and large monitors that could be used for gaming, homework and virtual meetings, booth seating for social activities and collaborative work, and relocated bookshelves that would put popular young adult collections nearer to the teens. The teen space would be divided from the rest of the library by glass walls, which would help to minimize noise while maintaining the building’s open feel.
“Waverly teens would have a community space of their own at the library,” McCue said.
The adult room would renovate the northwest corner of the building, changing the small conference room and surrounding spaces into a quiet adult room, featuring comfortable furniture and a dual-sided fireplace. This would offer more places to comfortably read and study, without being bothered by any noise coming from the children’s and teen’s areas. The den would have tables that could be used for book clubs and collaborative work, as well as computers for adults, and popular collections of books. The space would be designed to help adults feel that the library is not just for the kids.
The library will also be exploring sound mitigation for large meeting rooms.
“This is really about using the space as a community center,” McCue said. “People missed that during the pandemic. Now that people are coming back, they’re finding it harder to find a place to gather. That free public space is critical in today’s challenging economic times, and the library provides that.”
The renovation is estimated to cost a total of $2.4 million. $920,000 would go towards reshaping the new spaces for children, teens and adults, $950,000 would be allocated for renovating and redesigning interior spaces, $80,000 would go towards renewing exterior finishes and the drive-up window, and $450,000 would be set aside for architect fees, administrative costs and construction contingencies.
The library is asking the City Council to approve putting $700,000 towards the library plan, which would match their goal for public grassroots fundraising. They’re hoping to make up the remaining $1 million through gifts, with $700,000 coming from existing gifts, and the remaining $300,000 coming from major gifts which they would fundraise for.
Meyer told the council that she had spoken to colleagues who had accessed grants for renovations recently, and that she is confident that Waverly would have a very good chance of getting grant money for the project, particularly from groups interested in teen and youth projects.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and end in spring 2024, with the renovated building opening in 2024. Fundraising is planned to take place in fall 2022 for major gifts and in January 2023 for grassroots fundraising. They would look for permits in spring 2023 with bidding happening in the summer.
“I don’t see how we can not do this,” said council member Anne Rathe during the study session, “I mean, I think it’s essential for the city, and we’re the envy of towns all around here. The only question I had is, how do you propose phasing the construction so that use of the library isn’t totally disrupted?”
Meyer told the council that in discussing plans with the architect, they had determined that specific phases of the project could be completed independently, like taping off the teen room or adult den, because there isn’t any shelving involved.
“When we start to get to the children’s section and move things around, that’s when the dominoes start happening and it shifts throughout the building,” Meyer said. “But there are portions that can be done standalone like that. Our goal would be to keep as much of the building open as long as we can.
“The other good thing is that by then we anticipate having our bookmobile up and running and that will be another way for us to be present. It won’t be a substitute for the whole building, but it might help us through that time.”
Although the library is looking to expand in the next couple of years, it was noted that library services continue to change over time, and that another change might be needed 25 years from now.
“I do think the major trend is towards a common space for people,” Meyer said. “I don’t really see that going away any time soon. I do think over the next 25 years, we will be able to take out more shelving units. I imagine we’ll still have books 25 years from now, but it may not be as many.”
City Council has not yet taken a vote on the matter, but the comments during the study session were universally in favor of the library’s plan.
“I think libraries are everything from social work centers to community gathering spots,” Rathe said. “It’s truly one of the few places now that’s free, friendly, accepting of anyone that walks through the door, and that’s priceless.”