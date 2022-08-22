Tomato tasting

Bring your extra tomatoes to the library on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. to swap and taste test with others.

The Waverly Public Library invites all gardeners to the first-ever WPL Tomato Swap & Tasting event. On Saturday, August 27 at 11 AM, bring your extra tomatoes, especially of interesting or unique varieties, to the library to taste test and swap with other local garden and tomato enthusiasts. Call the library at (319) 352-1223 with any questions.