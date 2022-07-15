The Waverly Public library will be holding a 1v1 casual Super Smash Bro tournament on Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.
Zack Leisinger, the Teen Services Librarian for the past two years at the Waverly Public Library was able to explain what this 1v1 casual tournament was.
“Smash Bros is a platform fighting video game and competitive e-sport,” said Leisinger.
According to Leisinger, The Waverly Public Library has held four Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournaments throughout the last year (one in each season).
“The fall and spring events were the larger tournaments with gift card prizes, and the winter and summer events were casual tournaments without prizes,” said Leisinger. “In each, the format was a 1v1 double elimination tournament spanning roughly four hours.”
Leisinger plans to hold the same schedule and format up to and through the coming year.
“All ages and skills are welcome,” said Leisinger, “There is no cost to participate, though registration is required.”
Anyone can find and register for the event by going to the Waverly Public Library’s website, finding the tournament on the events calendar, and registering through the link provided.
As for other events taking place at the library, Leisinger has his suggestion on which he would attend.
“I would never shy away from a chance to attend the casual chess days that take place every Saturday at 10:30 a.m.,” said Leisinger. “All ages and skills are welcome, and it is a phenomenal place to learn.”