DES MOINES – Debra Kimball, of Clive, received Best of Show honors and the Sweepstakes Award in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads contest judged prior to the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Sarah Scott, of Waverly, earned an honorable mention in the Team or Group (300-plus) Mixed Technique competition. Donita Fredricks, of Windsor Heights, won the category, followed by Kimball and Mary Mumm, of Waterloo.
Fabric and Threads exhibits will be on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.