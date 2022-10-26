Waverly Leisure Services will be having their Rail Trail Candlelight Walk this Fall. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Waverly Rail Trail. Enjoy a candlelit stroll on one-mile of the trail beginning at the trail Head Shelter at 412 1st Ave SE behind Kwik Star East in Waverly.
Trail volunteers will place 400 luminaries to light the way for walking. Complimentary hot cocoa provided by Nestle Beverage will be at the bonfire turn around. This is a great family and dog friendly event.