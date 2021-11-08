After nearly a decade of owning 141.67 acres of farmland on the west edge of town, the City Waverly may have a buyer.
During the Nov. 1 Waverly City Council meeting, the members voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to publish a notice of intent to sell three connected parcels to an unnamed real estate developer for $1.7 million. A public hearing on the sale will be held during the Dec. 6 council meeting.
The city bought the property from the Neil Smith Estate for a total of $1.4 million in two parts, with Phase 1 in 2012 and Phase 2 in 2017.
Up until July 2019, the city, Waverly Softball Association and Bremer County Fair Association were working together to try to develop the farmland into 12 baseball and softball diamonds and a new fairgrounds location.
However, the Champions Ridge board faced many hurdles in fundraising to develop the plat, causing the deal to fall through. On July 1, 2019, then-Mayor Dean Soash declared the project “dead” months after the council terminated a development agreement with the WSA and BCFA.
That proclamation set in motion two separate efforts to complete what would have been the goals of Champions Ridge elsewhere.
A task force was formed to eventually develop Cedar River Park, which just completed its second phase to build seven youth baseball and softball fields, a Miracle League field and an adaptive playground. The site is located along Cedar River Parkway, across the street from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex in the southeast quadrant of town.
Meanwhile, the BCFA purchased 80 acres from Hanawalt Farms that surrounds the new Titan Machinery implement dealership at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast. The association is currently developing that land, hoping they could hold the 2022 fair there and possibly be in full operation by the 2023 or 2024 edition.
Also, the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District had initially considered building one of the two new elementary schools on that site. However, the school board instead acquired part of farmland adjacent to Fifth Avenue Northwest near 35th Street Northwest.
In the Nov. 1 City Council agenda memo, City Attorney Bill Werger wrote that the city attempted to sell the property in a 30-day bidding process, as the land is within the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Area, from May 18 to June 17 for a minimum bid of $12,500 per acre, or $1,770,875. However, the city received no bids.
But recently, a developer made the offer for $12,000 per acre, or $1,700,040, which Werger noted was “fair market value” for the site. The Nov. 1 meeting was the first time the bid was announced publicly without naming the developer.
With the resolution, the city has published the proposed sale in the Waverly Newspapers classified section on Thursday, and any additional bidders have 30 days from then, or until 4 p.m. Dec. 3, to make a better offer in order to be considered during the Dec. 6 hearing.
The council had previously approved the purchase of the Smith farm in two phases. The initial 79.18 acres were bought for $837,760.24 in 2012, after which the farm was annexed into the city limits, while the remaining 62.49 acres were acquired for $579,157.32, for a total of $1,416,917.56, according to past reporting by Waverly Newspapers.
If the current $1.7 million bid is the only one received, the city would have a profit of more than $283,000.
During the council meeting, Werger said the bidder’s identity is being withheld until the hearing.
“We don’t think that’s fair to do that (reveal the bidder),” Werger told the council. “We’ll be accepting offers and be vetting those offers as we — if we receive any more, just to make sure they’ll be able to do the transaction.”
He said that this process is the opposite of the normal process, where the city would receive sealed bids. But since this developer gave an open bid, the process will be out in the open as well, meaning that prospective bidders can see previous figures and then overtop it as one would during a silent auction.
City Administrator James Bronner added that there were two offers received within 30 hours of each other, and the higher one was brought before the council.
“That (other) individual has a right to counter, and this could go on up until the 6th, or even at the hearing itself,” Bronner said.
Werger said that if the top bids are close, the council needs to consider the purpose for buying the land.
“It’s land that can be developed, and somebody that wants to develop it,” he said, “you really want to work with something like that.”
Bronner said the proceeds from the sale would go toward paying for the second phase of the Cedar River Park project, which he said was always budgeted that way.
At that point, the city would move forward with Phase 3 of the project, which is the vertical structures — concession stands, press boxes, storage sheds and spectator stands.
He added other cities have taken further bids for properties in this method during council meetings.
“It almost becomes like an auction-type setting,” Bronner said.
“I’ll bring my cowboy hat and be ready to go,” Mayor Adam Hoffman quipped.
FIRMS HIRED TO MAKE COMPREHENSIVE, MEMORIAL PARK PLANS
When the Champions Ridge project was still being considered, City Council members past and present had pondered the possibility of redeveloping Memorial Park, where the fairgrounds and three softball diamonds are located along with Kid’s Kingdom playground and the municipal pool.
With the fair moving to the east end of town soon, and Cedar River Park nearing completion, the council decided to begin plans on how to redo the park, as well as amending the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Bronner said the CLUP is about a decade old, and the council had discussed updating it during the Fiscal Year 2021 budget process. He said the renovation of Memorial Park and the pool, which is more than 50 years old, will be the bulk of the costs in future budgets.
The council approved a contract with MSA Planning and Design Studio of Ankeny to create a comprehensive plan, a plan for bike and pedestrian trails and a park and open spaces plan, which would include plans for Memorial Park. The contract is for a not-to-exceed cost of $200,000, with $160,000 being taken from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and the remainder from FY2023.
In a presentation, Jim Holz and Shannon Gapp from MSA told the council of the firm’s services and their partnerships with Toole Design in Minneapolis on the trails end and Counsilman-Hunsaker of Dallas for the pool. Holz and Gapp talked about what they will do to help Waverly craft ideas for the parks.
They showed examples of what they did for other communities, including reimagining a dead-end street into a park and the refurbishing of a few aquatic centers by adding new elements that revitalized the pool.
Near the end of the presentation, Holz mentioned that he learned while visiting Oktoberfest in town for a different project that Marvel Comics character Clint “Hawkeye” Barton, an archer who is a member of the superhero team The Avengers, was from Waverly.
“I’ve already been talking to equipment reps to see if they’ve worked with Marvel and Disney to see if we couldn’t find some funding from them to say, ‘Hey, here’s our Hawkeye theme park,’” Holz said to chuckles from the council members. “We’ll see where that goes. Maybe the public doesn’t even want that. We’ll see.”
“I’ll bet you’ll get the kids’ vote,” said guest councilperson Troy Collins.