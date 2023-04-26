The City of Waverly received the Tree City USA Growth Award for their hard work in the 2022 year. Team members from our Parks Department and Vegetation Management Division were awarded the certificate earlier this week at the Iowa Urban Tree Council luncheon, which was held in Ankeny.
Tree City USA started in 1976 and is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs. Founders for this program had a vision for a greener and healthier America and hoped this initiative would inspire change on a nationwide level. Today, the program includes more than 3,600 communities from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. In 2021 there were 78 Tree City USA communities in Iowa with 14,022 tree plantings being reported. No updated figures at this time, but I am sure both of those numbers have been on the rise!
This was Waverly’s 32nd year being recognized as a Tree City USA community and the 25th year to receive the Tree City Growth Award. To receive the Growth Award, a city must have either a city forester or an active city tree board, a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program, and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.
Waverly Trees Forever plans on planting 50 trees with W-SR Middle Schoolers coming up on May 3. Waverly Trees Forever committee members and City staff will be volunteering their time to assist students with the proper planting techniques.
Thank you to everyone for your hard work with not only maintaining Waverly’s current tree canopy, but making sure there is one for generations to come.