DECORAH, Iowa – Taylor Folkerts and Amy Webb of Waverly recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra.
Folkerts is a first-year bass trombone player at Luther majoring in music education. He is the son of Adam and Christie Folkerts.
Webb is a junior violin player at Luther majoring in international studies and German. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Chikako Webb.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra presented their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus.
The concert came after the student performers spent more than three weeks in Vienna, rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world-class orchestras.
“I’m not very used to being a part of something that is so iconic. That’s exactly what our visit was: iconic,” said Folkerts.
“The Vienna Residency was truly an eye-opening experience. I especially enjoyed meeting new people, visiting historical musical halls, exploring art museums, and traveling throughout Vienna. The residency has helped me gain a global perspective while also getting to know members of the Luther Symphony Orchestra. I am grateful that I had this opportunity to study abroad with such a great and supportive community!” said Webb.
Conducted by Daniel Baldwin, the Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert featured a variety of works including Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Antonín Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8” in G major, George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Anatoly Lyadov’s “Kikimora, Op. 63.”
While abroad, students took part in a four-credit course taught by Luther faculty. This year, Martin Klammer, professor of English, and Kathy Reed, Paideia director and instructor in music, led the students through an in-depth study of Angus Robertson’s “The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna.” Class lectures were paired with experiential visits to important places in Vienna, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace, and to memorable performances including Brahms’ First and Second Symphonies at the Konzerthaus and “La Boheme” at the Staatsoper.
While music is the heart and soul of the residency, these students also experienced some distinctive Viennese traditions—from enjoying goulash and schnitzel for meals, to attending a formal Officers’ Ball at the Hofburg Imperial Palace. Some students even ventured on side trips to Hungary, Slovenia, or Salzburg.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra is Luther’s largest and oldest orchestral ensemble. The group is made up of more than 80 student musicians, representing a variety of academic disciplines. Many members also sing in a choir, play in a band or jazz ensemble, and form small chamber groups. Every four years since 1977, the student musicians live, practice and perform in Vienna for three weeks during the month of January.
Daniel Baldwin, professor of music, has served as director of orchestral activities at Luther since 1997. As the head of the Music Department, Baldwin conducts Luther College Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, and teaches courses in conducting. He received his formal training in string pedagogy as a teacher in the University of Texas String Project. Before teaching at Luther, Baldwin served as director of orchestral activities at Central Washington University.