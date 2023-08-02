Fun story from my one-day on the recent RAGBRAI L, which, for us Roman-numerally-challenged folks, is a fancy way of saying it was the 50th edition of the world-famous, annual bicycle ride from one end of Iowa to the other.
I rode my glacially slow and heavy recumbent trike, aptly named The Dorkmobile, that scorching day.
It was a return appearance for the three-wheeler, last ridden on RAGBRAI in 2010, when I pedaled the monstrosity nearly 500 miles from Sioux City to Dubuque in seven long days of heat and hard labor.
I had decided to bring the Dorkmobile out of mothballs for one short day on this milestone RAGBRAI, 50 years after the inaugural trans-Iowa ride by a couple of Des Moines Register journalists that evolved into what is now the oldest and largest such cross-state ride in the country.
I chose the shortest, flattest day of the week for Dorkmobile redux, then, when it became apparent that that day was expected to be hot, I shortened it even more.
I finally launched from Huxley (everyone else on RAGBRAI was riding from Ames) at about 7:30 Wednesday morning.
The Dorkmobile has always elicited comments from onlookers and passersby (which was pretty much everybody) on that seven-day ride across the Hawkeye State I made in 2010. This compulsion by other riders to banter was prompted primarily by the trike’s unusual tarp roof, or maybe it was the big, colorful nylon spinner tethered to a retired golf ball retriever that could be spotted from afar.
Another conversational prompt was a glow-in-the-dark sign on the back of the rig proclaiming it “The Dorkmobile; Port of Waverly” (it was supposed to look like the back of a yacht). In short, there was something for everyone to opine about. Some typical comments heard while riding the trike: “Nice ride;” “Love your twirly thing;” “Go Hawks;” “Looks cool under that roof” (it wasn’t); “USA!” and “Where’s Waverly?” (in eight states, as it turns out). But the most common thing said is always something along the lines of: “The Dorkmobile! I love it!”
Well, a few hours into the ride a gentleman rode by and said: “Looking good, Dorkmobile!” I acknowledged the comment with a wave, but as he passed, he leaned toward me and said: “Leo Landis.” I almost fell off the trike in surprise (despite the fact that it’s almost impossible to do). Here’s why I was so caught off guard:
As mentioned, in 2010 I rode the Dorkmobile across Iowa on RAGBRAI XXXVIII (38).
Before we left Sioux City, a Des Moines Register reporter noticed my unusual “ride” and interviewed me for a story he was writing about RAGBRAI virgins (I qualified, as it was my first cross-state ride). The published article mentioned the Dork and Dorkmobile, along with a few other riders also on their first RAGBRAI. Early on the third day of the ride, as I pedaled unenthusiastically (I was already exhausted), I heard a female voice from behind me say cheerfully, “Good morning, Dorkmobile! I read about you in the paper this morning.”
I had not seen the story, but her greeting boosted my spirits, as did all the comments I heard the rest of that day.
Everyone who had read the article was excited to see the Dorkmobile “in the flesh” so to speak and wanted to chat and take photos.
One guy, twisting around to video as he rode in front of me, bumped into another bike and fell! After that I warned people to be careful. The connection established with the other riders that week was nothing short of amazing.
In fact, toward the end of the ride, I called the reporter from my tent in Waterloo and shared with him the gratitude I felt for the support of my fellow RAGBRAI riders, most of whom passed me at some point everyday as I labored along, encouraging me to “Keep it going!”
The reporter did another story after my call that reflected my resolve to ride RAGBRAI again, but on two wheels the next time, rather than three.
After that long week in 2010, which I barely survived, I became aware that the State Historical Society of Iowa in Des Moines was putting together a RAGBRAI exhibit for their museum. I contacted them and offered to donate the now-famous Dorkmobile for the display. I was later disappointed to learn that the museum board had considered accepting my offer, but in the end decided they didn’t have room in the exhibit for the Dorkmobile. Oh well, I thought, their loss.
My contact at the historical society had been the museum curator, a very nice gentleman named Leo Landis, who I never met in person, communicating with him only via email. Which brings us (finally) back to my one-day ride on RAGBRAI last week, and the surprise greeting mid-day from none other than Leo Landis himself! I of course didn’t recognize him as he rode by, but after I had recovered from my surprise at his greeting, I replied loudly “Ha, you know the Dorkmobile!” He laughed and said “Yes I do. Go Dorkmobile!” As he pulled away from me, I shouted at his retreating back: “It’s still available!” So, Leo, if you read this, give me a call; we need to talk.