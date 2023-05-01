Dick Moeller puts service above self in all he does.
The retired Waverly veterinarian is a humanitarian who has made a difference in his community with his professional skills and his talents as a trumpet player in the orchestra of the Shell Rock’s Spring Swing Show, at the Waverly Community Band and the New Horizons Band.
He is also a pillar in the Waverly Rotary Club whose contributions and presence have made a substantive difference in the local group of the international organization.
Long before he became a Rotarian in 1990, Dick was already practicing the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self.”
So it came as no surprise to his peers when on April 22, during the Rotary District Conference at Wartburg College, Dick was honored with the Service Above Self Award.
But the recognition came as a “complete shock” for him, he said.
Listening to Jill Olson, of the Marion-East Cedar Rapids Club and past district governor, read the nomination letter, Dick eventually figured out he might be the person whose work was being lauded.
But it wasn’t really until his three sons, Andy, Paul and Stephen, walked into the room during the afternoon session of the conference that it dawned on him that they must have come for a special occasion.
After all, when Dick and wife, Linda, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2017, their sons did not make it for that milestone.
But all three of them converged on town for the Rotary honor, much to their dad’s consternation and delight. Andy, the oldest, a veterinarian in Waverly, had the shortest travel, but Paul, the middle son, a dentist, came from Nashville and Stephen, the youngest, an executive for Wayfair, flew in from Boston, because they knew how much the Rotary work meant for their dad.
The recognition was unique not just as part of the Moeller family history.
It also carries historic significance for the Waverly club as well, since Dick is the first local recipient of this prestigious award, which recognizes a member for exceptional service. Out of the 1.4 million members of the organization worldwide, no more than 150 are selected each year to receive the honor, says Don Meyer, the current governor for District 5970.
“When I joined, we met at the Red Fox Inn and we can do service in our community, in our country and around the world,” Dick said. “Polio eradication is our number one goal, we have been working on it for over 20 years.”
Dick served as Rotary president from 2000 to 2001, and when he became district governor from 2007 to 2008, Linda joined the Waverly club as a member.
“She had been to so many events and she liked what she saw,” Dick said. “Then she became club president in 2013 to 2014.”
A native of Denver, Iowa, Dick is the older brother of Jim, a tuba player, and garage door sales and service installer. The two are well known locally as the “Smothered Brothers,” a performing duo during the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show, which had a loyal following. Their dad, Vernon, was a commercial painter, working on hospitals, schools and churches and a part-time farmer, and their mom, Marge, was an elementary school teacher and a story-teller at the Denver Public Library.
Dick graduated from Denver High School in 1963, and enrolled at Wartburg College. He eventually transferred to Iowa State University, graduating from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1969.
The short stint at Wartburg College also led to an important life change–Dick, a trumpet player, met Linda Stull, an English, speech and journalism major who played the French horn and was the editor of the college newspaper, The Wartburg Trumpet.
After graduating from veterinary school, Dick practiced in Appleton, Wisconsin, and in 1974, the family moved to Waverly, where they have lived in the same house since 1976.
The Service Above Self award now sits atop the fireplace mantle, a reminder of Dick’s work and the recognition of his peers.
It reads:
“The Board of Directors of Rotary International bestows this award on Richard Moeller who, through devotion and exemplary efforts, embodies Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.”
“They really surprised me,” Dick said, recalling his reaction to the award. “I was weak in the knees, I have never been that emotionally moved. I was shocked, very honored and blessed.”