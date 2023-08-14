Gather Leaders, Exchange Ideas and Take Action is the motto of the Waverly Rotary Club. Rotarians recently built and delivered sandboxes and sand to families in the area.
“This sandbox fill idea is actually credited to an annual project that Jaycees did for many years in this community," said Dan Britt Rotary membership chair. “We have many Rotary members who are Jaycee alumni. Since Jaycees no longer exists in Waverly, we decided to take it on as one of many projects Rotary does to meet community need.”
“We will enjoy and use this sandbox for many years. Thank you,” said mother Jessica Krueger.
Rotary would like to give accolades to Croel Inc for donating sand, Spahn and Rose for donation of and pre-cutting the wood, Northeast Iowa Community Action for distribution of application flyers and United Way for electronic distribution and collection of applications.
Rotary invites community members to join our service and social club. We meet the first and third Wednesday of each month at Wartburg’s Seamann Student Center Heritage Ballroom at noon for lunch and a community presentation. For more information email DBritt@NITherapy.com.
“I have never seen engagement in the form of servant leadership like I have experienced a member of this club. Everyone made me feel very welcomed,” added Rotarian Julie Versluis.