The Waverly Rotary Club will host the Marv Walston Fall Feastival dinner Thursday, Oct. 28, to raise funds for local Rotary scholarships.
The event will be held at the Waverly Golf and Country Club with a cash bar at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:45 p.m. The evening will include musical entertainment and a live auction. It honors the late Marv Walston, who spearheaded the fall fundraiser for many years.
Tickets are $35 and available from Rotary members or at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Office.
Festeburg, a men’s a cappella group from Wartburg College, and a Waverly-Shell Rock High School string group will provide entertainment.
Auction items will include:
• Sunset Lake Delhi Pontoon Cruise for Eight with hors d’oeuvres and featured drinks in summer 2022;
• 90-minute Trapshooting Experience for Six at the Cedar Falls Gun Club in spring or early summer 2022;
• Murder Mystery, Dessert and Beverages for Eight at the bid winner’s Waverly area home;
• Beer Making Experience for Two led by prizewinning beer maker Roy Ventullo;
• Scottish Whiskey Tasting Experience for Six hosted by connoisseur and collector Bill Fruehling
• Sleigh Ride for Four hosted by Jim and Judy Meyer at their Shell Rock farm.
• Ghost Hunt Experience for Up to Eight at Bremer County Historical Museum led by CR Paranormal Investigations
• Custom Cutting Board made and donated by woodworker Dick Reed of Waverly.
The local Rotary club sponsors annual high school scholarships through the W-SR Community Schools Foundation, sends local middle school and high school students to summer leadership camps, and supports a variety of community and international initiatives.
In recent years, the club has funded trees and benches for downtown Waverly, built a shelter at Pelikan Park and partnered with Water to Thrive and Self-Help International on projects that provide safe drinking water in Africa and Nicaragua.