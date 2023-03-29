Waverly’s Rotary Club is never short on ideas for fundraisers.
One time, they did a Valentine’s Day dance.
Another, they had a special silent auction. And all in pursuit of community-minded projects.
On May 7, they will try a new venture, one that they hope might become a staple in the community.
It is a Parade of Homes.
Area residents interested in taking a peek at historic buildings and their renovations will have the opportunity to do so on the tour which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests may undertake the tour at their own leisure.
The oldest building on the tour is the home of the Wartburg College president, at 902 12th St. NW, which was built by Daniel A. Long in 1871 on his Greenwood Farm. Purchased by the college in 1987, it has served as the official residence of the college president since then.
The recently renovated Red Fox Hotel & Event Center at 1900 Heritage Way, keeps the memory of the historic hotel and now features a hotel area, with a restaurant called Red Fox BBQ, and a coffee place called Haven at the Fox. Another part of the building is occupied by apartments and a state-of-the-art indoor pool.
Among the stops on the tour will be the homes of Jim and Patricia Vowels on a small acreage at 1701 Horton Road; the historic home of Don and Kris Meyer at 1901 3rd St. SW and the renovated farmhouse and barn of Bill and Lynne Fruehling at 310 20th St. NW among others.
Tickets for the event are $20 and 16 and under admission is free.
“We are always looking to engage the community and support the many philanthropic causes,” said Dan Britt, a Rotary member. “We are so thankful for our Rotarians who will open their homes for a great cause as well.”
Britt said the club, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2022, is a great place for area leaders to connect through Rotary’s mission, Service Above Self.
Founded in 1905, Rotary International has about 46,000 clubs globally, according to the organization’s website. Promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, protecting the environment and growing local economies are some of the stated goals of the organization.
Meanwhile, local Rotarians are excited about the opportunity to greet neighbors on the parade route.
“We are very proud of it and we would like to share it,” said Lynne Fruehling.