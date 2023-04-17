As spring marches on, Waverly’s Kohlmann Park is going to bloom again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6 with the sights and sounds of the Waverly Art Walk.
This year’s signature event is record-setting, with 43 artists taking part in the exhibit, says Tiffany Schrage, the Tourism and Events coordinator at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
A wide variety of media, ranging from ceramics to fibers to glassware to jewelry to paintings and sculptures will be exhibited.
Now in its 18th year, the art walk has added 10 new artists from near and far, Schrage added.
Among them is Maddie Fletcher of Waverly, a multimedia artist, and so is Gary Ingersoll, of Cedar Falls, an astrophotographer, who will showcase his renditions of stunning images. And so is Shell Rock’s Bruce Litterer, whose work attracts loyal fans of small town scenery.
Among the returning artists featuring their work will be also Margaret Greig, of Eldorado, who will be displaying her beaded jewelry.
Among the new artists is Kay Marquard from Hudson, who specializes in acrylic paintings and prints. This will be her first time.
A variety of food vendors will cater to the palates of the public. Among them are Kettle Corn, Thinkwell Coffee, and various bakers, not to mention lunch options.
The kids’ booth will be hosted by the Waverly-Shell Rock Robotics team, whose participants will volunteer their time.
Kids will also be able to paint a piano, which is one of the most colorful activities of the day. The piano will remain in the park for the rest of the season and serve as an artifact created by the collective talent of local kids.
“This beautiful piece of art acts as a further catalyst to cultivate the arts in Waverly,” Schrage said.
Another big attraction for children will be the instrument petting zoo hosted by the Community Symphony. The local Rotary club will also hold a Lego station for kids.
“The Art Walk always serves as such a wonderful event to kick off the spring season in Waverly,” Schrage said. “There is no cost to attend and the event is open to the public. We hope you will join us!”