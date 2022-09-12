Waverly’s Cal Corson was the featured speaker at the Cedar Falls Veterans Post #49 on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday.
Corson, a member of the AMVETS Riders of the Cedar Falls post, a local affiliate of the national organization, witnessed firsthand the aftermath of 9/11 as a member of a disaster response team.
It was his fourth and final deployment to a disaster zone, he told an audience of about 80 on Sunday afternoon.
A retired mortician, Corson said his earlier deployments on scenes of mass fatalities prepared him to handle the pressure of the duties after 9/11. He volunteered to help with the crash at the Sioux City Gateway Airport which happened on July 19, 1989. In it, which 111 perished and 185 survived. Corson said that was a miracle. Two years later, when an association of funeral directors established a Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team or DMORT, Corson was activated in the agency’s first mission as a member of DMORT-7, which is the region where Waverly falls.
The mission was to Hardin, Missouri, where he said 769 graves had been washed out from the cemetery by the July 1993 flood.
Corson also told the story of assisting with the Aug. 6, 1997 plane crash in Guam, when a South Korean jetliner crash landed, killing all 183 aboard.
“Those disasters and a lot of training in between was a part of my preparations for mass fatality disasters,” he said.
In his remarks, he noted that shortly after the 9/11 attacks, he was among a hundred regional DMORT-7 team members who were mobilized, among many others from all over the country.
“We had no idea if there would be more attacks,” he said. “Thank God, it didn’t happen.”
In an emotional delivery, Corson told the audience, including several Cedar Falls first responders, about his experiences of working, alongside his colleagues at the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York City, to help with the forensic identification of the 9/11 victims.
He said after the month-long service, he retired from DMORT because of the toll the experience took on him.
Many in the audience were veterans who had seen battle, and Corson’s descriptive memories resonated with them.
“Every single person in the United States of America was affected,” Corson said of the impact of 9/11.
He said that in those tragic times, the best of humanity was revealed.
It was only after Corson eventually returned to Waverly that he found out that one of Waverly’s own, Karen Kincaid, had perished in the attack on the Pentagon, he said.
“She was my classmate,” Don McDonald, a Waverly veteran and a member of the Cedar Falls Post, chimed in from the audience.
Kincaid, known to her colleagues as a brilliant attorney, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77. She was 40.
Corson said that the 9/11 attacks prompted a lot of people to enlist in the armed services.
“That was our Pearl Harbor,” he said.
He mentioned Army Spc. Donny Nichols, a 21-year-old from Shell Rock, who was killed in Afghanistan on April 13, 2011, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. Three other soldiers were injured in that attack, according to previous reporting by the Des Moines Register.
Corson was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders who accompanied Nichols to his final resting place.
He was among 535 motorcyclists from four states, with residents lining up the road from Waverly to Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, holding flags and patriotic displays, as the hearse made its way to the cemetary.
“I believe in my heart of hearts that Donny joined because of 9/11,” Corson told the audience.
About 13 years ago, Corson retired as a fourth-generation business owner of Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes, started by his great great grandfather, George J. Kaiser. He worked there alongside dad Jim and brothers Steve and Carter.
“This is all I know for sure,” he told the audience. “Death takes the body; God takes the soul; our heart holds the love and our mind holds the memories; and our faith lets us know that we will see each other again. That I know for sure, it will help a lot of people. I know it’s helped me.”
He said that right after 9/11, in the depth of tragedy, there was a sense of sincere camaraderie and national unity.
He asked, rhetorically, if the nation is still as united today as it was right after 9/11.
“No,” several audience members responded.
“But we are going to get there,” Corson told Waverly Newspapers afterwards.
Corson spoke with great passion about the heroic sacrifices of firefighters, first responders, police officers and the thousands of volunteers who showed up in New York after the attacks to lend a helping hand, each in their respective disciplines.
“During the eight months it took to clear Ground Zero, there were 410,000 volunteers that helped,” he said, “and I was just one of them.”