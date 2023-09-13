Waverly’s Day of Caring is here.
It is a staple event in the town’s calendar, but the spirit of connectedness and caring expressed on that day lasts a long time. Its symbolism is as important as the practical benefits it brings about.
Put otherwise, setting aside a special day, designated for the community to connect, show compassion and care for those in need has become a Waverly tradition.
Now in its fifth year, the day-long event started as a partnership between the Accel Group and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way as a way to create a purposeful time and space to reclaim 9/11 and cultivate caring as a shared community value.
That theme sounded loud and clear in the message of Traci Magsamen, of Rada Manufacturing, one of the founding members of the event, as she addressed fellow citizens who had gathered at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) on Wednesday to kick off the 2023 Day of Caring.
With heartfelt words, and fighting back tears, she asked the participants for a moment of silence in remembrance of the 2,977 souls who perished on September 11, 2001, and to honor the sacrifices of the first responders and others who “stepped up in the most unimaginable ways to help and save others” that day.”
“Those terrorists wanted to destroy our country,” she said. “They hated our Constitution, and the values that bind us together as a nation and they wanted to spread hate amongst us.
“But instead, on that day and ever since, We the People demonstrate that we will not bow to fear and hatred.
“We will step up and help our friends, family, neighbors and strangers.”
The Waverly-Shell Rock band boosted the mood with pep pieces and Jim Vowels, the band director, revved up the audience by asking them to cheer along with the music.
Throughout the day, teams of citizens, some members of area businesses, others who volunteered on their own, worked on tasks around town. Some, like Rada and AssuredPartners employees, did yard work. Teams from Nestlé sanded and stained picnic tables at Friends of the Family. United Equipment employees replaced the decor hangers at the WAVP. Waverly-Shell Rock elementaries made birthday cake kits for families and middle schoolers painted Santa’s house in town, while another group of their peers stained equipment at Kid’s Kingdom in Memorial Park. TruStage (formerly CUNA) teams assembled kits, did landscaping at the Ira Sturdevant House and picked rocks at the WAVP. Multiple groups from various businesses did food packing. Over the lunch hour, Water Tower Tuesdays, a local band made up of high school students, performed.
Jill Krall, the executive director of the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, welcomed participants and recalled the humble beginnings of the event, which has persisted through bad weather and the pandemic.
Enabled by the event committee with members Krystal Liebau, Haylie Krumwiede, Lisa Newton, Megan Pedersen, Lori O’Hare and DaShanna Shadle, Krall beamed with pride at the fact that the Day of Caring has gathered momentum and there were many returning volunteers this year.
“This is a true community partnership,” she told Waverly Newspapers.
The W-SR Area United Way itself has shown a lot of resilience and has been operating in a mobile fashion for a few years, but it has demonstrated the essence of the Day of Caring in its own work.
“We are excited to address the needs in the community,” Krall said, adding that the needs have changed, but the need for help has remained constant.
A deep understanding of that need to help area families was the reason why Tracy Wilson, a retired IT professional, came on her own to lend a hand to the Day of Caring.
“I believe there are a lot of people in our community who need assistance and I want to do what I can to help,” she said. “I believe that being of service to others is the best gift we can give ourselves. I don’t it for the other people, I do it for me.”