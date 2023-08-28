Waverly’s two-term mayor, Adam Hoffman, will not seek reelection.
Hoffman, 43, who serves as the county treasurer, said he will be dedicating his energy to his county job and his family priorities. In a piece, which is published on the Opinion page today, he also notes that the change of pace will allow him to invest more time in service to the Waverly Lions Club and the Waverly Kiwanis Club.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers on Sunday, Hoffman, who is the 51st mayor of Waverly, reflected on his accomplishments during his two terms.
Among them he listed projects that the city has moved forward on, like the demolition of the Green Bridge in town.
“We did something with the Green Bridge, it may not have been what some wanted,” he said. “It may have been what some wanted. But we did something with it, which is what everyone wanted because doing nothing was unacceptable. We brought a 40-year process to a decision and we may have opened the process for a replacement bridge.”
Hoffman added that the city wrapped up the Cedar River Parkway Ball Diamonds, another long-term project which had gone through several iterations.
He said that when he was elected, there was “skepticism” that he and a couple of incoming council members may not be as supportive to the initiative.
“If anything, we enhanced it,” he said.
Hoffman noted that he was thrust in a position to lead the city through the pandemic as mayor. He learned a lot during the process, including holding multiple council meetings online, which was not easy.
“We navigated through the pandemic,” he said.
Hoffman won his first term in 2019 after defeating then-incumbent Dean Soash.
Since this was his first elected office, Hoffman learned about the job while on the job, but he also took the time to become a Certified Elected Municipal Official, a voluntary program which required 50 credits of education through the Iowa League of Cities, which goes into depth about the workings of local government.
He said while in office, he also developed a professional relationship of trust with City Administrator James Bronner, who, he said, takes direction from the city council and implements it.
Hoffman also praised city staff for their dedication and the council for its work. Three seats on the council will be on the ballot this fall, and Waverly Newspapers has confirmed that At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider is not seeking another term.
Considering the likelihood that the new mayor may also have a couple of new council members on board, Hoffman said his advice for those considering running for mayor would be to communicate with the public in a timely and transparent manner, similar to what he had done.
“I am told that I have set the bar for communicating fairly high,” he said.
Hoffman added that the new mayor would also need to be able to make public remarks at such ceremonial events like Oktoberfest and Heritage Days, as well as at various other occasions which require official presence.
“They need to adapt to how all demographics engage with people through communication,” he said. He emphasized that media interviews and social media presence are essential in educating the public about city government and decision-making.
In reflecting on his experiences, he added he would also miss answering questions from the public, which he enjoyed as it allowed him to educate citizens about how local government works.
He said that he would miss that environment of mutual respect and trust that had developed at City Hall.
“For me, it is the city staff, specifically our City Administrator James Bronner, we have a grown level of respect and trust between the two of us,” he said.