You’ve seen those tiny little “buildings” pop up on posts all over town. They look like oversized birdhouses, often decorated like a quaint cottage or a schoolhouse or maybe a barn. You may even know what they are: Little Free Libraries (LFLs).
Little Free Libraries are a national phenomenon to encourage neighborhood book exchanges. There motto is take a book, leave a book.
They are inspired, in part, by Andrew Carnegie’s early-20th-century quest to establish free public libraries across the country.
But the Little Free Libraries didn’t start as a movement. Rather, they were a memorial to a mom who loved to read.
“In 2009, Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, built a model of a one-room schoolhouse,” explains the LFL website at https://littlefreelibrary.org/. “It was a tribute to his mother; she was a teacher who loved to read. He filled it with books and put it on a post in his front yard. His neighbors and friends loved it, so he built several more and gave them away.”
As more people learned about the miniature neighborhood libraries, others started building them, too, and the little book exchanges sprouted like mushrooms across the country. According to the Little Free Library website, there are now more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library exchanges around the world.
And those are just the official ones. There are many more that are not registered. Unregistered libraries serve the same function of being a free neighborhood book exchange, but they may not call themselves Little Free Libraries.
Beth Mugan of Waverly loves to look through the little libraries when she goes for walks.
“It’s nice to take a break and look through some books,” she said, noting that she often did this with her daughter, Anna, when she lived at home. “We have found some interesting non-fiction books, such as one about making soap.”
The Mugans didn’t make any soap from the book, “but it was fun to look at,” Mugan said. “We just like flipping through the books.”
Living across town from the public library, she also appreciates having a variety of books in different locations, especially children’s books.
“We like when there are books for younger children, because we know how important reading is,” she said, adding that her mother was an English teacher. Mugan also likes to donate books to her local little library, as well as one she stops at in Tripoli, where she teaches.
“I feel it’s nice to give back,” she said.
Waverly has at least thirteen free neighborhood libraries, a mix of official LFLs and informal book share sites. They can be found at the following locations:
- On the southwest side of Bartels by the parking lot
- On the northeast side of Trinity Methodist Church
- At the corner northwest of the high school
- Near 4th Ave. SW and 6th St. SW
- Circle Dr. NW by Country Meadows Dr.
- 6th St. NW & 10th Ave. NW
- On the street east of St. Paul’s School
- At the corner of 2nd Ave. SW and 2nd St. SW
- Near 7th Ave. SE & 1st St. SW
- On the corner northwest of Southeast Elementary School
- On Augusta Lane, near the south end
- 2nd St. SE and 3rd Ave. SE
- 217 Oak St. (Behind El Sol, in the Manufactured Home Community)
People wishing to build and maintain a miniature neighborhood library can find designs for free on the LFL website. Be aware that city regulations or home owner associations may require permission before a tiny neighborhood library can be installed.
To be a Little Free Library, a charter must be registered and a $40 fee for a charter sign must be paid. The official LFLs are noted on a global map available on the website.
The Waverly Public Library often helps supply books to the various little libraries around town.
Emily McClimon, Waverly Public Library’s children’s librarian, said, “Having quite a few Little Free Libraries in Waverly goes to show that our community has a culture of literacy and love of learning and reading.”