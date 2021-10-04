It was everything it was billed to be and more.
Waverly’s Oktoberfest returned to town in its fifth installment over the weekend and the fun it featured and the memories it made will not fizzle out soon.
It was about family, fun, music, reconnecting with friends and yes, beer and food.
Like all community events that happen in town, it was a reunion of sorts, and not just for beer- and bratwurst-connoisseurs.
It had the flavor of a long-awaited festival that had finally had a chance to show its reverence to the town’s German roots, its traditions and its taste for crafting a fun-filled event for all ages.
For the public that partook in the event and loved the beer and the music and the atmosphere, it was about joyful experiences.
And so it should stay, as festival organizers know how to show guests a good time.
It was fitting to celebrate even though on Friday night, just as the event was about to start, the clouds started to pout, and so did the sky early on Saturday morning, thankfully very briefly.
But Saturday turned out to be a gorgeous day and one that would be remembered for a long time as the return of a beloved event to town after a pandemic-imposed hiatus.
On Friday night, after Mayor Adam Hoffman, Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver and Waverly Sister City President Brian Pfaltzgraff tapped the kegs, officially signalling the beginning of the festival, the celebration ramped up quickly.
Under the big tent, sponsored by Denver Insurance in cooperation with First Maxfield Insurance, the happenings unfolded according to plan.
Earlier in the afternoon, volunteers, including Police Chief Rich Pursell, were busy placing the temporary dance floor in front of the big stage.
It was no small matter to assemble the pieces under pressure and get the tent ready as crews were hanging the lights, including three sizable chandeliers in the shape of big wreaths.
It was almost surreal to watch First Street Northwest be transformed from a thoroughfare to a party scene and on such a short deadline.
Many hands and minds had worked together to make this happen and it was impressive to witness the extent of the dedication of the volunteers.
Among them was Bob Bruknhorst, the former mayor, who helped arrange pumpkins on Friday afternoon; chamber staff, the inexhaustible brother-and-sister team Emily and Chris Neuendorf, and countless others whose names — if printed in their entirety — would be a story in itself as they eloquently speak of dedication and pride with which the volunteers selflessly worked to make this event happen.
Prior to the official kickoff, the Eisenachers, a band of talented local musicians, had warmed up the mood, and dancers from UNI’s International Dance Team primed the public by teaching volunteers some steps.
Then right up to the official tapping of the tapping, the dancers showed their skills in elaborate formations, it was inspirational to watch.
Outside of the tents, the inflatables and the lights decorating the park gave the space a welcoming feel and the food tents — and a couple of craft vendors — contributed to the family atmosphere.
A nicely designed set of facing couches made of hay with colorful throws over the seats and the back, further reinforced the fall and family themes.
In between bites of bratwurst were also hammerschlagen and “hammered” schlagen competitions, and a cornhole tournament, which lived up to the expectations and their names.
The bands — Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, Last Call, Malek’s Fisherman Band, and the Jim Busta Band and Oktobefest Singers, not to mention the Eisenachers — all that livened up the stage and hit the right notes with their followers.
As if to test the readiness of the organizers to respond to exigencies in real time, one of the bands canceled last minute, but without blinking an eye, they found a replacement.
THE HYPE, performed on Friday evening to great success.
On Saturday, the park perked up with families seeking to spend a few hours in the nice October weather by the river. There was a lot to choose from to keep everyone occupied — from climbing the inflatables to face painting, to German lessons, to pretzels and food and beer, some of it locally produced, to boot.
Over and over, guests kept praising the atmosphere and the organization, summing up their impressions in a phrase that resonated with this writer: Waverly’s Oktoberfest is the best!
A little train made its way through the park and kids waved to passers by, excited to be a part of the journey. At the north entrance of the park, on Saturday morning, pony rides livened the mood.
The Grimm family, of Millersburg, who own the popular Pony Go Round Pony Rides, said the ponies were happy to be back in town.
And so were their owners.
Several of the pony rides around the state had closed down, Deb Grimm added, as the pandemic had hurt those businesses to extinction, but the Grimm family pulled through.
“We only had four events last year,” she said. “It was rough, we barely paid for their hay, but they got a lot of rest, and the ponies got back really excited to work, and so did we this year.”
Then she summed up the pain of the past few months through the pandemic and the joy of returning to Oktoberfest in this resonant way:
“Seeing those kids from two years ago, how big they’ve gotten, and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” she said.
Josh Schneiderman, one of the volunteer organizers, said that for the first time since its inception, the festival is on solid financial footing thanks to the great attendance this weekend.
“We completely ran out of admission buttons,” he said. “We are ready to start planning the festival for the first full weekend of October in 2022. We didn’t miss a beat.”