A Waverly lawyer, who is also a Black Hawk County assistant prosecutor, will be on the June ballot as a Republican candidate for the office of Bremer County attorney.
Darius Robinson, 41, says his experiences as a defense attorney and prosecutor, including his work as an administrator of veterans courts in Michigan, have prepared him to run for the office.
“It’s really an opportunity to serve and lead in kind of a home community,” he said of his decision to run. “An opportunity like this only comes once or twice in someone’s career. It’s the right time for myself and my family.”
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding, who is finishing his sixth term, is not running for re-election.
His deputy, Jill Dashner, however, is on the ballot on the Democratic ticket. Dashner is also a former Black Hawk County assistant prosecutor.
A Cedar Falls native, Robinson graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2000. His father, the late James Robinson, taught philosophy and religion at the University of Northern Iowa, for over 40 years. His mother, Linda, worked as a nurse for four decades, and is now fully retired.
In 2004, Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Iowa State University, and two weeks after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy.
Serving in a helicopter squadron and then in a fighter squadron, he was honorably discharged in 2008.
That fall, he enrolled in the graduate program in history at UNI, and earned a master’s degree in 2010.
Working as a substitute teacher for a semester in the Waterloo School District, he decided to pursue law.
He had taken the LSATs while in the Navy, and in 2011, enrolled at Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. There, he served on the Law Review and in his last year helped host the National Conference of Law Reviews.
He graduated in 2013, returned home and took the Iowa bar that year. However, his professional life took a turn back to Michigan, when he received a job offer to work at the newly established Washtenaw County Veterans Treatment Court as the program administrator, a job he held just shy of two years.
In 2015, Robinson returned to Iowa, and took a job in Waverly at the law offices of what was then Leslie, Collins and Gritters, now Stumme, Collins, Gritters and Epley.
In 2018, he joined the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office as one of 15 assistant prosecutors working under Brian Williams.
Robinson said his prosecutorial philosophy has been shaped his experiences as a lawyer.
“I agree with Jill on being firm on justice and holding people accountable but we must be smart on justice as well, we have to look at the cases as they apply to the law,” he told Waverly Newspapers on Sunday. “I had the opportunity to have a varied career, I have been a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney and a juvenile attorney and have also been involved with veterans court and court administration. Each individual case is unique. I try to think of each part of my career in how I approach the law.”
Robinson said he explored the concept of a veterans court in Iowa and worked with Rep. Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls to craft legislation to that effect in the state, but the idea did not pass beyond the committee level.
He said he is an advocate for the creation of treatment courts as they help solve the underlying issues that result in crime, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, drug addiction or mental health issues.
“Treatment courts were created to help solve those problems to match not only legal services but smart services, and combine medical and treatment professionals so we are all on the same page,” he said. “Treatment courts are problem-solving courts. Those are the way of the future, they help drive down recidivism rates.”
Robinson is married with two young daughters. His wife, Diana, is a registered nurse at Waverly Health Center.
Robinson spends his spare time with family, enjoys home remodeling projects and hikes.
He serves on the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission and has served on the board of the Bremer County Historical Society, helped with fundraising for Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, and also served on the Rotary board. At the W-SR high school, he volunteered to help with a mock trial.
He said his late father would be pleased with his decision to run for office.
“He didn’t always agree with your position, but he expected it to be well argued,” he said.