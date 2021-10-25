A former Waverly mayor whose name is not on the Nov. 2 ballot, says if voters write his name in, and if enough do that to give him the leading spot, he is ready to serve.
Dean Soash, 84, confirmed to Waverly Newspapers on Monday that while he does not plan to run an active write-in campaign, he will accept the mayor’s gavel.
In 2017, he did just that with only a few weeks left to the election. He and his team went door-knocking.
The effort paid off. He unseated the incumbent, Chuck Infelt, after a run-off election on Dec. 5, 2017.
In 2019, when his name was on the ballot for a second term, Soash lost to Adam Hoffman, the current mayor, who is now running for a second term.
On the current ballot, Hoffman’s is the only name, so voters who wish to write in a candidate would need to fill in the oval for the write-in, and then write the person’s name in the blank spot next to it.
The voting machine looks for the filled in oval and the handwritten name, Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said.
Over the weekend, a couple of social media posts shared with Waverly Newspapers urged readers to support a write-in vote for Soash.
Reached for a comment, Soash explained that he had been approached by several individuals who represent other groups and asked him if he would accept the post if that effort is successful.
“I had not expected to be in this position again,” Soash said.
He noted that he didn’t even keep any of his yard signs from prior runs, but added that he is willing and able to serve if the voters need him.
“Well, as I have told the last two or three people — I would accept it if it happens, but I don’t plan on doing an active campaign,” he said.
He said what motivated him to agree is that he heard some comments that some voters want a change.
Soash reasoned that by agreeing to serve and by making it known that he would be available, he would give those voters another option.
Asked what he would do differently this time, if elected, he said he would be as candidate as he was the first time.
“I don’t know that there’s a lot I would do different,” he said. “I felt we had a successful tenure. The mayor’s job is to lead the council and represent the city. I made a couple of bold statements as mayor or we wouldn’t have Cedar River Park as we have it today.”
During a council meeting on July 1, 2019, Mayor Soash said that Champion’s Ridge, a project that was hoped to emerge on the west side of town, with a shared space between the Bremer County Fair and the ball diamonds, is “dead,” stirring controversy.
“That’s the boldest statement that I made in two years,” he said, pointing to the developments that had happened since. “It’s turned into an extremely positive vibe for the city.”
In keeping with tradition, Soash said he would vote on election day, but would not be going to the courthouse to wait for the results.
“I have more time now than I had before,” he said. “I have some of my personal opinions about what needs to be done and what needs to happen, I would be honored if the citizens felt that they needed a change.”