The Waverly School District has begun the process of naming the two new elementary schools that are under construction. Anyone who wishes to submit a name is welcome to do so.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said that the two main considerations are not naming the schools after people and not using the existing names of W-SR school buildings.
The current plan is to move Shell Rock students into the northeast site in the fall of 2023, while renovations are ongoing at the Shell Rock site. Meanwhile, the west site location is tentatively expected to be completed in late fall of 2023.
An advisory committee will review all the suggestions and will present the top candidates to the students, to winnow down to a handful. A short list will be presented to the board in the spring.
At the top of the survey is a message with a link that provides some maps and additional considerations with regard to thinking about appropriate names.
The school district also will have paper copies in the district office and each of the schools in case anyone would like to provide input that way.