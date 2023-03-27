The Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, The Waverly Lions Club, will be serving the April 506 Café on Tuesday, April 11. Served drive-thru only, the meal can be picked up between11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, April 7 at 3 p.m.
April 506 Café Menu:
- Philly Cheesesteak Casserole
- Sweet Peas
- Orange Jello Salad with Pineapple & Carrots
- Anniversary Cake with Buttercream Frosting
- Chilled Bottled Water
“The Waverly Lions Club does such important work in the Waverly community. Proceeds from the purchase of 506 Café lunches are shared 50/50 to support their projects” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center. “A delicious menu has been planned by our center staff and the Senior Center/Lions volunteers help prep and serve curbside.”
“The Waverly Lions Club looks forward to partnering with the Waverly Senior Center for the April 506 Café. Teamwork from both organizations helps provide this healthy meal to community members of all ages and funds help support our local programming” said Jordan Alborn, President of the Waverly Lions Club.