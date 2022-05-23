In an effort to provide more services for the seniors/families of Waverly and surrounding communities, the Waverly Senior Center is excited to begin offering additional meal opportunities for local citizens. These are in addition to our monthly 506 Café and Comfort Food Fridays.
Sack Lunch Wednesdays
Pick-up a to-go sack lunch which will include either a ham or turkey sandwich, a bag of chips or an apple, and a chilled bottle of water. Pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 8.
Call 352-5678 for reservations by 1 p.m. on the Tuesday prior.
Community Coffee
Menu: Cinnamon Roll & Coffee
Dine in with friends over a sweet roll and beverage, offered every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. beginning June 2. Cost $3.
No reservation needed unless you’re booking a party of 6-10. Call 352-5678 for group reservations by 1 p.m. on the Wednesday prior.
For both events above, please enter the Waverly Senior Citizen side entrance from the parking lot.
“Serving the community is at the heart of the work we do at the Waverly Senior Center, and we feel its’s important that we add new options for the Center to support the citizens with delicious food--a signature of our programming” said Jo Lynn Redies, Manager of the Senior Center.
The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. For information or to make reservations, please call 352-5678 or email to wavseniorcenter@gmail.com We now accept all major credit cards.