WAVERLY, September 22, 2022 – The Waverly Senior Center will be holding a garage sale in the center parking lot the second weekend in October. The sale will be held on Friday, October 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly, Iowa.
The Center will be selling lamps, old pictures, and appliances that the Waverly Senior Center no longer has a need for using. There will some real “gems” for sale. The public is welcome to bring items for sale they would like to donate to the garage sale—proceeds will benefit the programming for seniors and other friends who use the facilities. Please call 319-352-5678 to inquire for the best time to drop off lightly used items for donation.