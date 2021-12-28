The Waverly Senior Center is proud to partner with The Waverly Exchange Club for the January 506 Café which will be held curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Waverly Senior Center.
Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will support the programming of both organizations. Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
The Jan. 11 Menu consists of ham balls, scalloped corn, Swiss veggie medley, ramen noodle salad, lemon cheesecake and chilled bottled water.
“A warm spot in cold January is the homemade meal at the 506 Cafe,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “We welcome The Waverly Exchange Club as our partner for the month. Their work to support organizations that assist families and children, make our community a better place.”
Doran Butschi, spokesperson for The Waverly Exchange Club said, “This is our inaugural partnership with The Waverly Senior Center, and we are very excited to be the partner for both January and February. Members from The Waverly Exchange Club have stepped up to volunteer to help prepare and serve the meal.”
The remaining dates for the 506 Café in 2022 are: Feb/ 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.