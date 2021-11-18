A loyal diner favorite will be offered in person at the Waverly Senior Center for the first time since 2019.
The annual Christmas luncheon will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, with two seatings available. Reservations can be made for either 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. and reservations must be called into 352-5678 by Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon.
The cost of this special meal is $10. Make your reservations now as seatings are limited. The Center will be beautifully decorated for the holidays and all the special dishes & glassware will make this a special event you don’t want to miss!
Christmas Luncheon Menu includes ruby chicken, cheesy potatoes, peas and carrots, cranberry fluff salad, dinner roll, assorted pies for dessert, and coffee, tea or water.
“We are delighted that we can once again gather our community for the holiday luncheon — the first since the COVID pandemic,” said Jo Lynn Redies, Events Coordinator for the Waverly Senior Center. “Patrons have been asking to dine-in together and we look forward to hosting this special annual tradition this December.”