The Waverly Senior Center is happy to report it weathered the Covid virus and are up and running with a full slate of activities for our treasured citizens.
The 506 Café, our monthly luncheon where we partner with a non-profit is in full swing, albeit it curbside, we’ve doubled our efforts to offer a “free-will” offering meal every Friday at noon called Comfort Food Friday, to counter food insecurity in the Waverly area, and many card and retired “friends” groups have again been gathering.
We are once again available for rentals for office parties, family gatherings and special occasions. We’ve added a team of managers who plan the menus and prepare the home-cooked food, plan events and do a great job of successfully operating the Center. Jo Lynn Redies, Jane Wollenzien and Dianne Westendorf are the dynamic trio.
In January we will be offering a women’s Bible Study class based on the book, “Becoming Heart Sisters: A Bible Study on Authentic Friendships” by Natalie Chambers Snapp. If you’ve ever been hurt by a friend, struggled to balance friendship with everyday life, or seen a friendship end too early, the Becoming Heart Sisters Bible study will help you discover the secret to authentic friendships.
The participant workbook includes study of Scripture with personal reflection, application, and prayer. There is no cost for the Bible study, but the cost of the book is $10. Please call 352-5678 by Dec. 3 to register for the Bible study.
“The Waverly Senior Center is a vital community resource for seniors of all ages,” said Cyndi Campbell, Chairperson of the Waverly Senior Center Board of Directors. “We are expanding and improving our offerings for food and other activities to keep seniors engaged and healthy.
“The team collaborates to create and serve delicious homemade meals from our newly remodeled kitchen and we strive to offer events and activities that appeal to our patrons. Call 352-5678 if you have any questions or would like to receive the monthly calendar.”