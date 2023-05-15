The Waverly Senior Center will offer a Vintage Style Show & Luncheon on Saturday, June 24. The Luncheon will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by the Style Show at 1 p.m. The cost for the Luncheon and Style Show is $15.
Building on the success of the 2022 style shows, the June 2023 Vintage Style Show has added highlighting gowns from the 80’s decade in addition to gowns from the 1940’s to 1970’s. The event planners are seeking gowns from the 80’s to enhance the show. The Waverly Senior Center is also sending out a call for models who would be interested in participating in this fun event. Given gowns sizes in those years were very small, the Center is seeking petite models for the show.
Luncheon Menu:
- Chicken Salad on a Croissant
- Quiche Cup
- Veggie & Fruit Skewers
- Lemon Bundt Cake with Strawberry Ganache
- Punch, Coffee & Water
Tickets may be purchased by calling 319-352-5678 or stopping by the Center at 506 East Bremer Avenue during the weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations must be received by Wednesday, June 19 by 4 p.m.
“Our events committee works tirelessly to provide occasions that engage the community and offer enjoyment. We are excited to be bringing back the Vintage Style Show & Luncheon with the added decades of the 80’s. What a fun June event for all ages” said Cyndi Campbell, Board President of the Waverly Senior Center. “The menu for the Saturday luncheon is also retro-focused!”