The Waverly Senior Center’s July 506 Café will be in partnership with the Waverly Lions Club, whose efforts support projects such as youth vision screening, service dog training, reusing glasses for the needy and cornea tissue transplants. The luncheon date is Tuesday, July 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will be served drive through only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit both non-profit’s programming.
The July menu is:
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich on a Bun
Macaroni Salad
Fruit Salad
Monster Cookie
Chilled Bottled Water
“The Waverly Senior Center’s partnership with the Waverly Lions Club will financially support the important projects the Club does in the Waverly area. Their commitment to many projects, but certainly known for their work with recycling eyeglasses and other vision-saving goals are vital to the health of many in our community, “said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
“The Waverly Lions Club is excited to once again be partnering with the 509 Cafe through the Waverly Senior Center! Funds raised from this service project bolster our club’s ability to make additional positive impacts right here in our community,” said Jordan Alborn, President of the Waverly Lions Club.
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 8th. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. We are now accepting all major credit cards. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe
The remaining 2022 dates for the 506 Café are: August 9, September 13, October 11, November 8, and December 13.