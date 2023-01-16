The Waverly Senior Center will be hosting a dine-in special luncheon for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 10 beginning at 12 p.m. This luncheon will replace the Feb. 506 Café which would normally have been held on Feb. 14. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling the Waverly Senior Center or stopping by 506 East Bremer Avenue during weekday hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please call 352-5678 to reserve your luncheon no later than Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. To-go orders will also be available when reserved in advance.
Mary Yang, a pianist and Waverly-based piano teacher, will be entertaining guests during the dessert portion of the luncheon.