WAVERLY, June 22, 2022 – The Waverly Senior Center is offering a ladies lunch for all ages! On Saturday, July 16 1 p.m., the center will be hosting a luncheon and presentation on Mental Health & Navigating Life’s Hurts by Holly Chasen, Clinician from North Iowa Counseling, LLC. Tickets are $15 and need to be purchased by July 11. Call 352-5678 to reserve your ticket. Seating is limited to forty for this special event.
The luncheon menu features:
Five Luscious Salads
Dinner Roll
Dessert
Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
“Our Ladies Summer Luncheon will be serving five different salads prepared by our staff along with a delicious dessert, coffee, iced tea, and water. The Waverly Senior Center is changing the perception of being a center for only seniors. We want this luncheon to introduce women of all ages in the community to the Center,” said Jo Lynn Redies, Event Manager for the Waverly Senior Center.
“The current state of our lives, filled with news and social media 24/7, exposes us all to world and local issues that raise our levels of anxiety and depression,” said Holly Chasen, professional counselor, and guest speaker at the July 16 event. Ms. Chasen will cover this, and other topics affecting our mental health and take questions following the lunch.
We are now accepting all credit cards as payment for 506 meals and other activities. The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. Parking is plentiful. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe