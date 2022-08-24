‘The Way We Wore’—Wedding fashions through the decades--Element, 70s blue dress

A blue bridesmaid dress from the previous fashion show.

 Elizabeth Bingham/

WAVERLY, August 23, 2022 – Due to popular demand, the Waverly Senior Center is presenting an encore of the vintage style show and luncheon first hosted last spring.

It’s a fun event for all ages! On Saturday, October 1 at 1 p.m., the center will be hosting a vintage style show and luncheon featuring wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 40s to the 70s. The Master of Ceremonies for the style show is Diane Freestate and she will be sharing a history of each fashion provided by local owners. Tickets are $15 and need to be purchased in advance by calling 352-5678. Seating is limited for this very special event.