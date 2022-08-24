WAVERLY, August 23, 2022 – Due to popular demand, the Waverly Senior Center is presenting an encore of the vintage style show and luncheon first hosted last spring.
It’s a fun event for all ages! On Saturday, October 1 at 1 p.m., the center will be hosting a vintage style show and luncheon featuring wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 40s to the 70s. The Master of Ceremonies for the style show is Diane Freestate and she will be sharing a history of each fashion provided by local owners. Tickets are $15 and need to be purchased in advance by calling 352-5678. Seating is limited for this very special event.
The style show menu is: Quiche, finger sandwiches, fruit, petite desserts, punch, coffee and water.
“Our events committee works tirelessly to provide occasions that engage the community and offer some fun. We are excited to be providing an encore presentation of the vintage style show and luncheon, which is the perfect event for a fall Saturday afternoon,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair. “In keeping with the theme of the style show, a retro-menu will be served to the patrons.”
The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. Parking is plentiful. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe