The Waverly Senior Center is planning to host their largest event ever on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. It is a block party sponsored by Gallagher-Bluedorn performing arts center, a first for Waverly.

The event is free and open to the public. People of all ages are welcome to the Senior Center’s parking lot where they can enjoy refreshments, camaraderie, and the musical stylings of oldies tribute band, Vinyl Frontier.