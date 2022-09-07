The Waverly Senior Center is planning to host their largest event ever on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. It is a block party sponsored by Gallagher-Bluedorn performing arts center, a first for Waverly.
The event is free and open to the public. People of all ages are welcome to the Senior Center’s parking lot where they can enjoy refreshments, camaraderie, and the musical stylings of oldies tribute band, Vinyl Frontier.
The band is a self-described “fun bunch of guys who love to play party music, and make our guests smile,” according to their website. They perform an assortment of memorable dancing hits from the eras of Rock’n’Roll, The Drive-In days, the Grand Ole Opry, Smokin’ Blues, Current Top 40, and Classic Rock, striving to cover the best music from each decade with material suitable to please all age groups.
The block party is the last event of the season sponsored by Gallagher-Bluedorn, the performing arts center at the University of Northern Iowa, which has hosted several parties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area on weekends throughout the summer. Gallagher-Bluedorn will pay for the band and any facilities that they require, while the Senior Center will provide space in their parking lot for the gathering.
The large parking lot is what attracted the Gallagher-Bluedorn to the Senior Center, according to Jo Dorrance, the Senior’s Center’s marketer. The space will allow for good parking, is walkable from nearly anywhere in town, and can accommodate the anticipated crowd of 250, which would make the event the largest in the Senior Center’s history.
“We’ve had functions before, but never to this magnitude,” Dorrance said.
The Senior Center will also try to use the event to fight the perception that the facility is only for seniors.
“We want to have things at the Senior Center that will engage a younger audience,” Dorrance said.
Organizers will provide fans, swag and even sidewalk chalk and bubbles for any kids. Refreshments will include Sloppy Joe’s, chips, cookies, lemonade and popcorn. The event is also sponsored by First Bank of Waverly, Friends of the GBPAC, the Community Foundation of NE Iowa, Rasmusson Towing and Landmark Commons.
The Senior Center’s Director of Board, Cyndi Campbell, echoed Dorrance’s excitement about the event’s capability to bring in younger community members.
“It’s got a broader reach in the community beyond the Senior Center property,” Campbell said. “We’re always looking for what we call ‘junior seniors.’ We feel it’s such an opportunity to have Gallagher-Bluedorn select our property.”