Due to Covid the Waverly Senior Center 506 Café has been offered drive-thru only since 2020. The Center is excited to announce that will change beginning in July when the Waverly Senior Center and their non-profit partner, Waverly Exchange Club, serve the July 506 Café on Tuesday, July 11 with both drive-thru and dine-in options.
Drive-thru pick up will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The dine-in meal will be served at 12 p.m. The cost for both options is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 319-352-5678. Please reserve your luncheon no later than Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. Please specify drive-thru or dine-in.
July 506 Café Menu:
- Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ Sauce on the Side
- Macaroni Salad
- Chips
- Relish Tray
- Dessert Fruit Cup
- Chilled Bottled Water
“We are thrilled to again be offering a dine-in option to the monthly 506 Café luncheon. It is such a key role the Center plays in offering social time to seniors of all ages. Waverly Exchange Club is the perfect non-profit partner to help with both drive-thru and dine-in. Proceeds from the purchase of 506 Café lunches are shared 50/50 to support their projects that support organizations helping families, children, and making our community a better place,” said Cyndi Campbell, Board Chair of the Waverly Senior Center.
The remaining 2023 dates for the 506 Café are: Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.