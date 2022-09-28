Veteran hikers can attest that backpacking is about much more than crunching the miles. Backpacking can be about finding your soul, listening to your body, gratitude for helpers, and adapting to the elements. Backpacking can be about testing one’s endurance, the serenity of nature --or all of these.
For long-time Waverly residents Trish and Fred Ribich, a recent backpacking trip strengthened their 50-year marriage and reaffirmed that the world has many good people.
Viewing a segment of the Today Show during the pandemic, the Ribich’s discovered that backpacking on the Appalachian Trail (AT) was a shared ‘bucket list’ item. The fabled AT is 2,181 rugged, rocky miles beginning in Georgia and ending in Maine. Their goal took root and grew through reading, planning, physical training, and equipment purchases that included water bottles, walking poles, a lightweight tent, mosquito repellent, snacks, and sturdy shoes.
“Some very young and very old people through-hiked, (hiking the whole trail in one year), but we decided to hike the trail in sections during spring and fall, and the sooner the better, as we continue to age,” laughed Trish Ribich, a retired W-SR elementary instructor.
“The reality is that the terrain is so uneven and rocky. There are steep uphills and boulders to climb around. Climbing down is more of a concern. You worry about falling and losing balance with a backpack that adds momentum to a fall. That’s where the poles were essential,” said Fred Ribich, a retired Wartburg College psychology professor.
“It’s something we’ll always remember. The trip we had planned changed, and we changed with it. At our age, it’s important to have the flexibility and common sense to alter goals,” concluded Trish.
Hikers choose or are gifted with a Trail Name. Trish’s is “Smighty.” Standing just five feet tall, ‘Smighty’ is a combination of small and mighty. Fred’s trail name, “Knighthiker,” is a nod to Waverly’s Wartburg Knights.
The 70-something couple decided to begin with an easier section (they thought) near Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. Their plan was to head north through Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. As both Trish and Fred had lived in the Washington D.C. area, and their deceased son Mark was born in Baltimore. The hikes afforded time to recall and process son Mark’s life.
“The first day itself was a real challenge. Uphill and humid. It meant that rehydrating and resting was essential,” Trish said of their trip that began July 28 and finished Aug. 21.
“We truly made the most of our trip and time together. It was so nice to get away and be out in nature. We didn’t miss the politics, the technology, the horrific shooting incidents nationally and internationally. We enjoyed the bonding experience. We’d have enjoyed it even more if we had kept our backpack weight down. Basically, the A.T. ‘kicked our butt.’ But it is a wonderful memory that we will treasure.”
Despite setbacks, the couple picked up a new guidebook, One Step at a Time, A Geezer’s Guide to Living a Long and Healthy Life Through Hiking. They are willing to give backpacking another go and are considering a southbound hike from Harper’s Ferry next year.