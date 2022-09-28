Veteran hikers can attest that backpacking is about much more than crunching the miles. Backpacking can be about finding your soul, listening to your body, gratitude for helpers, and adapting to the elements. Backpacking can be about testing one’s endurance, the serenity of nature --or all of these.
For long-time Waverly residents Trish and Fred Ribich, a recent backpacking trip strengthened their 50-year marriage and reaffirmed that the world has many good people.
Viewing a segment of the Today Show during the pandemic, the Ribich’s discovered that backpacking on the Appalachian Trail (AT) was a shared ‘bucket list’ item. The fabled AT is 2,181 rugged, rocky miles beginning in Georgia and ending in Maine. Their goal took root and grew through reading, planning, physical training, and equipment purchases that included water bottles, walking poles, a lightweight tent, mosquito repellent, snacks, and sturdy shoes.
“Some very young and very old people through-hiked, (hiking the whole trail in one year), but we decided to hike the trail in sections during spring and fall, and the sooner the better, as we continue to age,” laughed Trish Ribich, a retired W-SR elementary instructor.
“The reality is that the terrain is so uneven and rocky. There are steep uphills and boulders to climb around. Climbing down is more of a concern. You worry about falling and losing balance with a backpack that adds momentum to a fall. That’s where the poles were essential,” said Fred Ribich, a retired Wartburg College psychology professor.
“It’s something we’ll always remember. The trip we had planned changed, and we changed with it. At our age, it’s important to have the flexibility and common sense to alter goals,” concluded Trish.
Hikers choose or are gifted with a Trail Name. Trish’s is “Smighty.” Standing just five feet tall, ‘Smighty’ is a combination of small and mighty. Fred’s trail name, “Knighthiker,” is a nod to Waverly’s Wartburg Knights.
The 70-something couple decided to begin with an easier section (they thought) near Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. Their plan was to head north through Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. As both Trish and Fred had lived in the Washington D.C. area, and their deceased son Mark was born in Baltimore. The hikes afforded time to recall and process son Mark’s life.
“The first day itself was a real challenge. Uphill and humid. It meant that rehydrating and resting was essential,” Trish said of their trip that began July 28 and finished Aug. 21.
“We truly made the most of our trip and time together. It was so nice to get away and be out in nature. We didn’t miss the politics, the technology, the horrific shooting incidents nationally and internationally. We enjoyed the bonding experience. We’d have enjoyed it even more if we had kept our backpack weight down. Basically, the A.T. 'kicked our butt.' But it is a wonderful memory that we will treasure."
Despite setbacks, the couple picked up a new guidebook, One Step at a Time, A Geezer’s Guide to Living a Long and Healthy Life Through Hiking. They are willing to give backpacking another go and are considering a southbound hike from Harper’s Ferry next year.
The following is a mash-up of some of Trish and Fred’s journal entries:
July 28: Time to Get on the Road
Leaving Waverly, family and friends seemed a little worried for us to take this on at our age, so we purchased a GPS device that would track our progress. I wasn’t nervous, We read a lot of books, hiked hills where we could find them, and planned carefully. There were many discussions about bears, snakes, tics, mosquitoes, and spiders. After going through COVID and having vacations cancelled, we thought it was time for this adventure. We were as ready as we could be — or so we thought.
July 30: Encouragement
We visited the A.T. Conservancy headquarters where a volunteer staff member was very encouraging and helpful. Using a topographical map, he showed us that we were doing an “easier” section and a photo of a 76-year old woman who was a through-hiker. She was in Maine hiking south back to Harpers Ferry. The staff volunteer asked us to stop back the next day to take our picture for the trail registry and weigh our packs.
Historic Harpers Ferry was festive with lots of other backpackers, cyclists, day hikers, and tourists. We headed back to our hotel, excited to begin the A.T.
July 31: A Comedy of Errors
We left our car in a Brunswick, MD a garage and taxied back to Harpers Ferry. Our driver dropped us off at the A.T. Conservancy where we registered using our trail names and had our pictures taken for the registration book. A plaque listed some more famous through-hikers, like Grandma Gatewood, who I’d read a book about. She urged the government to save the trail and walked it three times, with her last hike at age 67.
We backpacked to the trailhead in Harpers Ferry. On the way toward town, we remembered we’d left the GPS and some cash in the car. We debated whether go to back to Brunswick, MD, or just go on. We decided our family might worry if we didn’t use the GPS, so we went back. That became a bit of a fiasco.
We waited hours for transport and by the time we retrieved the items, we figured we’d not reach the overnight shelter in time. If anything could go wrong, it was going wrong now.
Aug. 1: Let the Adventure Begin!
We called a shuttle service to take us to the start the trail. Having left a cap in the taxi yesterday, we stopped to purchase one and met Joe, who was up-beat, humorous, and wished us good luck. He eyed our backpacks and suggested we shouldn’t be too proud to ask the ‘youngins’ along the way about how to lighten our loads. We had packed, unpacked, and repacked. We didn’t know what else we could get rid of.
We weighed ourselves with and without our packs. I had hoped to carry 20 lbs. or less but came in at 30-35 lbs. Fred mumbled the scale must be off. His was between 45-50 lbs. and he had hoped for 30 lbs. or less. Off we went, anyway.
Mistake #1 — Hikers carry backpacks that are too heavy and start out trying to go too far.
We hiked north along the Potomac River on the C&O canal towpath. It was a hot and muggy. We had read about Trail Angels, those who offer assistance to hikers. We had not gone even a mile when a bicycle rider came back to us with a little bag of grapes and a plum! What a delicious treat, and we were so grateful! The towpath was flat for about three miles, followed by a two-mile 1,000 ft. climb. Then it was up and down for another two miles for a seven-mile day that was exhausting.
We are apparently slow hikers, as teenagers and 20-something’s went skipping by us with small packs over rocks at a very fast pace. We moved slower, trying not to fall or sprain or break an ankle.
We made it to the summit, just as it turned dark. We were ready to collapse. “Johnny Cash,” a young woman dressed in black with blue hair asked if were looking for the Ed Garvey shelter too. Together, we searched with her encouragement: “I found it! Just a little further! You can make it! “
This shelter is the A.T.’s “chalet,” a lofted three-walled shelter. Other shelters would not be as large as this one. A good group of five teens and dad chose the shelter’s loft. Rather than put up the tent, we slept on the raised wooden floor. I tried to put aside my fear of spiders as we bedded down on top of our sleeping bags.
There was a metal bear-proof box to store our food bag, but it was pitch-dark moments after we arrived. We skipped dinner, too tired to care!
Sleep was sporadic due to the sounds of birds, crickets, and frogs. Then a strong thunderstorm hit but we were well protected.
Aug. 2: Rocks! Rocks! Rocks! The entire trail is rocks!
I found no spiders in my hair when we woke up.
We learned that the spring was two miles down a steep, rain-muddied ravine. It became clear that we needed water, not knowing where we might have the opportunity again. The days are hot and humid, so staying hydrated is key.
I’d had a fall yesterday. This time Fred went down. He grabbed a tree and caught himself, or things could have been uglier.
We hiked four miles for water and then faced a four-mile hike to the next shelter. We are learning that our packs are too heavy. Pondering this. More about that, later.
We met up with “Johnny Cash” again, who applauded what we are doing. We offered her water. We’d read that people you meet are a big part of this experience, and we already appreciate that.
An older man, “Bullwinkle” stopped to rest. We had a nice conversation and mentioned that our packs were just too heavy. Carrying a simple sack, he looked like a seasoned hiker and offered some suggestions. We had read about Bullwinkle in one of our many books about the A.T.
We noticed a doe with FOUR fawns as we continued toward Crampton Gap Shelter. The trail has so many rocks to pick our way through. Finally, we could go no further. Even though hikers can be fined for open camping, we just couldn’t go any further. We set up our tent on the side of the trail, hung our bear bag in the tree and went to sleep.
It was a great night of sleep—just us in the forest and we enjoyed the peacefulness. However, we were already wishing we’d taken on this challenge 10 or 20 years earlier.
Aug. 3: Another Trail Angel
I was amazed how Fred, with his back spasming could put on his backpack and continue. He is an Eagle Scout and didn’t see any other option. I knew he was in a heap of pain. The night before I had worried silently about how I could get this 6’ man and his heavy backpack out of the forest! And where were we exactly?
After another mile or two, we made it to Gathland State Park, and took stock of our situation. We needed a “time out” to discuss our options, so we called a shuttle to take us back to Harper’s Ferry. She arrived with ice for Fred’s back. This thoughtfulness gives one a boost and reminds us that the world is not such a bad place.
We drove to Brunswick, MD where we picked up our garaged car and drove to a motel in Charles Town. We rested two days and decided we weren’t ready to give up yet!
Aug. 4: Rest and Regroup
In our research, we read about “hopscotching” or “jack rabbiting” the trail which involves moving to different trail sections with car parking where the trail crosses a road. From there, one can day-hike. We decided to give this a try, using smaller, lighter backpacks as we work our way north carrying only 10 pounds or so of food, water, first aid, and basic supplies.
Aug. 5: Hopscotching to Greenbrier State Park
We returned with light packs to Gathland State Park, where we’d left the trail. We started off easy at 1.25 miles in and 1.25 miles out. While still hilly and tough, it was much easier with lighter packs. We drove to camp at beautiful Greenbrier State Park with it’s lovely lake.
Aug. 6: “I’m Going to Tell my Grandma About You!”
Today we took a 700-foot climb up 2.5 miles to Annapolis Rock! One young gal applauded us and said, “You guys are doing great! I’m going to tell my grandma about you because I want her to do this, too!”
Reaching the summit, we had a spectacular view of Cumberland Valley with four hawks soaring. Starting back down a young gal out of breath and shook up showed us a picture of a HUGE black snake that crossed the trail in front of her. She warned us to be careful, but we knew it wasn’t poisonous. It did give me pause as I went off trail into the forest to pee.
Aug. 7: Adaptation by Baby Steps
We’re relaxing at the campsite today. Yesterday’s long hike up was draining. If we want to continue, we’ll have to go in baby steps. We still enjoying hiking even though we’ve had to adapt. After all of our planning, it would be a shame to quit and go home.
Resting at and soaking in Greenbrier Lake, there must have been 200 or more Hispanics families also enjoying the day as summer ends and kids return to school.
Aug. 8: Butterfly Sighting
We left Greenbrier camp and headed for a restaurant breakfast. Even though we’re still in and out of the A.T., we move at a much slower pace. We intend to keep going until we can’t anymore.
We found parking on “Rattlesnake Road,” our first Pennsylvania section. This trail was flatter and had fewer rocks… at first. It was a hot, muggy day with the ‘real feel’ temperature over 100 degrees.
At the shelter, I saw a butterfly the size of a small bat, the largest butterfly I’d ever seen.. The butterfly made me feel Mark’s presence with us.
Aug. 9 – 11: Rocksylvania, Pennsylvania
We headed north and stayed three very hot, humid nights at Gettysburg Campground. The PA trails are so rocky that many A.T. hikers refer to PA as “Rocksylvania.” Since we left the tow path at Harpers Ferry, all of the trails have been much rockier than I expected. There are no hills or trails in Iowa like these. We climbed 1,000 ft. to Annapolis Rocks to savor the views of Maryland’s Cumberland Valley. Soaking up the quiet peacefulness and beauty of nature has been good for our souls (never mind what our bodies think).
Aug. 12: Steel and Ice Cream
We visited Pine Grove Furnace State Park, once a steel making site, and the A.T. Museum, near the half-way mark for through-hikers.
Only one if four who attempt the through-hike finish, something we would not even attempt at our age. Through-hikers stop for the ice cream challenge at the General Store. Those who eat a half-gallon get an ice cream spoon stamped, “Member of the Half-Gallon Club”.
Aug. 13: Midpoint of the A.T.
Basing from a motel in Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania, we drove back to the Pine Grove Furnace State Park area and hiked the trail to Tom’s Run Shelter.
We met two gals hiking south on the A.T., one from the Netherlands, the other from Australia who had come across a bear in the Poconos.
We hiked to the signpost marking the exact midpoint of the A.T. From there, it is 1,090.5 miles to the north terminus on Katahdin Mountain (Maine) and the same distance to the southern terminus on Springer Mountain (Georgia).
Aug. 14: Peaches and Mosquitos
From Fuller Lake, we hiked north in and out of Pine Grove Furnace State Park. We looked for Pole Steeple Lookout, passed it on the way in, but saw it on our return. It was a warm day and the mosquitoes wouldn’t give up.
We ate delicious peaches purchased on our drive. Due to the heat, neither of us were very hungry, yet we knew we needed to eat for the energy. Fred dropped seven or eight pounds, and I dropped half that.
Aug. 15-18: White Blazes, Blue Blazes Mix-Up
We took a slow day in Duncannon and picked up the box of “re-supply” goods we’d mailed ahead. With more peaches we were back on the trail facing a rocky and steep 600-ft. incline toward Hawk’s Nest the next day, with just with one fall.
On the way back down, we realized that we were on a trail with trees marked with a blue blaze, not the white blaze trail we took going up. We didn’t know where we had gone wrong, but it ended up being an easier way down. Earlier, we’d read about people doing this and wondered how they could get so turned around. Now we knew.
The trails keep getting rockier. Some places look like an avalanche of boulders. On one trail we stopped, feeling this wasn’t a good idea to continue and risk falling.
We have learned lots on this journey. If we can lessen the pack weight, we hope to continue our adventure next spring.
Aug. 19: Paying it Forward in PA
We went to a casual Italian restaurant in Stroudsburg, PA and noticed certificates for meals for those in need. We left a couple of certificates, paying it forward, as our trail angels had done for us.
The heat continues to be intense. Behind me on the trail, I heard Fred whisper, “Trish, take my trekking poles, so I can get my phone out.” I looked around for a bear or deer. Then Fred said, “I heard rustling, and I think it’s a rattler.” The rattler’s tail emerged from the ferns and leaves. Then we could see the pattern on his skin and the triangular head. Fred tried to video the snake, but I began pulling his shirt saying, “Forget the video. Let’s get some distance between us.” We managed to get by, but the incident did “rattle us.”
Aug. 20-21: Looking Ahead From the PA/NJ Border
The closer we get to the end of our trip, the less we want to go out in the heat.
We made our way to Delaware Water Gap, a town on the Delaware River at the PA/NJ border. We planned a short hike over the pedestrian bridge there. With traffic whizzing by at 70 mph we re-entered the hustle and bustle of life. But we could see rafts, kayaks, lazily making their way down the Delaware River.
Our trip and time together are wonderful memories to treasure.