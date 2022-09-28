Veteran hikers can attest that backpacking is about much more than crunching the miles. Backpacking can be about finding your soul, listening to your body, gratitude for helpers, and adapting to the elements. Backpacking can be about testing one’s endurance, the serenity of nature --or all of these.

For long-time Waverly residents Trish and Fred Ribich, a recent backpacking trip strengthened their 50-year marriage and reaffirmed that the world has many good people.