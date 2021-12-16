The City of Waverly’s Public Works Department will once again assist in the disposal of Christmas trees for Waverly residents From Dec. 29 through Jan. 11.
To take advantage of this service, place your tree at the curb in front of your residence (not in the alley) sometime during this period. Please have all tinsel, decorations and plastic tree bag removed prior to disposal. Wreaths and garland will also be picked up.
You may call 352-6247 with your address anytime between Dec. 29th and 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, to be placed on the pick-up list. After Jan. 11, the City will no longer pick up trees or greenery.