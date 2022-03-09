With a 5-0 vote, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board rectified shortcomings of the State’s Educator Retention Bonuses to include guidance counselors, instructional coaches, and part-time teachers who serve the district. Those educators would have been excluded from the $1,000 state bonus plan.
“There would have been 15 or 18 W-SR educators who wouldn’t receive a bonus. It would have created winners and losers,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth explaining his proposal and the State’s parameters at the March 7 regular meeting of the W-SR School Board.
“It’s a great thing, and I welcome the money for our staff. It’s a bonus to teachers who stuck around and continued to teach (during the pandemic). The bonuses will be prorated for part time and new January hires,” added Klamfoth.
The Feb. 17 State legislation included a 2.5% increase in school funding and $1,000 bonuses to public and non-public educators, childcare workers, and law enforcement officials.
In her Jan. 11 Condition of the State Address, Gov. Kim Reynolds used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide a $1,000 retention bonus to teachers who stayed on the job during the pandemic. She called it “a means of saying ‘Thank you.’”
The state-approved bonuses do not extend to bus drivers, administrators, custodial, clerical and kitchen staff, athletic coaches, or educators who taught online.
Bonus funding comes from ESSER federal pandemic relief funds. More than $700 million in ESSER Funds remain unused in Iowa, according to a press release issued by the governor’s office.
In other business, the W-SR Board approved a 3.5% salary increase on Klamfoth’s recommendation.
“A year ago, the board approved a 3.0% increase in salary and benefits for all employee groups for both the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 contract years,” Klamfoth stated. “With the increase we saw in enrollment this year, and given the district’s current financial position, I am recommending that the board consider increasing the 2022-23 contracts for all groups to 3.5%.”
Discussion of the district’s certified budget was led by Business Manager Joan Loew in advance of the April 11, 7 p.m. public budget hearing. A copy of the report will be published prior to that meeting.
“We’ve been in good shape for a number of years,” Loew said, referring to the district’s unspent balances.
It is anticipated that the property tax levy would decrease to $12.33 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Klamfoth noted the Middle School bond will be paid off before the new $31 million bond for two new elementary schools.
“We will be able to pay off the new bonds way in advance of the 20 years,” he said. “District enrollment was up by 49 students which is a big benefit, as numbers are dependent on enrollment. We are very lucky to have an increasing enrollment.”
A flurry of construction bids were approved for construction at the new elementary school sites. Bids for earthwork, structural concrete, steel, masonry, plumbing, electrical, roofing, siding, elevators, and fire suppression were accepted, and are published in Legal Notices.
The board also awarded an HVAC Commissioning bid, required by current energy codes. The accepted bid was for $34,000 to Precision Facility Solutions. Precision Solutions will supervise the installation and provide testing to ensure that heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems will operate according to standards.
Permission and planning for high school out of state trips was approved: Planning for a vocal music trip to New York City during Spring Break 2023 is back on track, cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Band and orchestra students were approved for their 2022 Spring Break Trip leaving this Sunday for Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, W-SR business students qualifying for national DECA competition will travel to Atlanta from April 23-26, 2022. Two of Iowa’s DECA officers are W-SR students.
Discussion of School Board Goals was tabled while the Board considers the merits of a June to June goal setting time frame, and a quest for measurable goals.
The next meeting of the Waverly Shell Rock School Board will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the District Business Building. It will include a public forum on the district’s certified budget.