In an adult version of Musical Chairs, the changes in the composition of the Waverly-Shell Rock school board on Monday was changed thusly:
Board president Kelly Flege had resigned her seat due to an impending move out of her director district. The resignation was effective Friday, according to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, but was not made public until Monday.
Aaron Booth was appointed to serve out Flege’s term. Later, board vice president Dennis Epley was voted in as president with Alisha Jensen as vice president.
Additionally, newly elected board members Charlene Wyatt Sauer and Jes Kettleson were sworn in by business manager Joan Loew. They replace retiring members Kerri VanEe and Corrie Ramige.
Klamfoth and Epley thanked VanEe and Ramige for their service. Flege was present remotely to witness the changeovers.
Prompted by a change of address, the notice of vacancy for Flege’s seat was to be published Thursday as required by Iowa Code according to Loew.
“I had hoped to stay [on the Board] until spring when we move into our new home which is not located inside the director district, but our house sold quickly,” Flege said about her Friday home closing.
“Serving as Board President is a role I will miss. It has been an honor to serve families, teachers, and staff of Waverly-Shell Rock for the past 10 years,” Flege told Waverly Newspapers later by phone.
Before hearing forum statements by Chris and Chase Holthaus, Epley explained forum rules to new board members and the public, reminding all that the public forum is not designed to be board-interactive but to hear concerns expressed, with each registered speaker allotted 3 minutes.
Speaker Chris Holthaus expressed a desire for monthly interactive sessions with the board.
After a short, organized presentation made by W-SR FFA members returning from a busy and varied National Convention of 51,000 participants in Indianapolis, Kate Payne from Invision Architects unveiled drawings of the two new elementary schools and fielded board questions.
Estes Construction Management provided a building timeline for the $52 million project that includes both the two new elementary schools and updates to the High School and Shell Rock Elementary facilities. Bidding documents will be ready by mid-January with the expectation that a special board meeting will be needed on Feb. 28 to award contracts in a timely manner for spring construction and projected occupancy of the two new schools over Winter Break 2023-2024. High School and Shell Rock Elementary projects will follow once the new school construction project is underway.
Architect and Waverly resident Kate Payne was visibly excited to share images of the two new K-4 elementary buildings. The locations, referred to as the northeast site off Horton Road near St. Mary Catholic Church, and the west site near the Waverly Public Works Department are similarly designed and both allow expansion.
The northeast site is planned for 19 classrooms and 450 students. The west site plan includes 13 classrooms. Both will have a media center, PE, art, music, light kitchen and playgrounds. Hallways will be wider and without lockers. Instead, classrooms contain cubbies for coat, boot, and shelf storage. Buildings will be ADA accessible with elevators and controlled and secure entrance points.
“Both buildings will have a main floor and smaller lower level,” Payne explained. “The upper floor would be for Kindergarten, First and Second grades with a balcony that looks down into the media center. The lower floor would be for Grades 3 and 4. The kindergarten is built as a storm shelter.
“The buildings will have managed solar gain on the south side for sunlight in winter and an overhang providing shade in the summer. We wanted a lot of daylight — a powerful need in schools.”
The northeast site sits on a paha, a wind-formed gentle hill created during the last glacier that works with the overall two-story walk out design. Color palettes will be different at each site with earth tones on the northeast site and teal at the west site.
“The colors will be bright but calm and unique to each building,” said Elementary Principal Micky Bahlmann, as she was questioned by Sauer about the departure from a black-and-gold scheme.
“We’ve been waiting for this presentation for months. This will be a fun project to work our way through,” Epley said.
In financial board business, the Treasurer’s Report and 80-page Auditor’s Report shows the district on good financial footing and both reports were approved. A minor accounting issue listed by the auditors was the fact that W-SR, like most Iowa schools cannot afford a CPA on staff to allow for segregation of accounting duties. The board has a subcommittee that provides some accounting oversight.
Procedures for policy review were explained to the board’s newest members, citing that all policies are reviewed every five years following three readings, editing and discussion. Annual board goals will be established next month, and committee membership assignments were made.
In his administrative report, Klamfoth noted that W-SR students have embraced the district-supported Hawkeye Community College Concurrent Enrollment program, with 347 students earning 2,093 varied credits with a 99% success rate.
Winter Break begins Dec. 22 with classes resuming Jan. 3.
Regular meetings of the board are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the District Business Office. The next meeting is Jan. 10. However, due to schedule conflicts the February and March meetings will be held Feb. 7 and March 7.