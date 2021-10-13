With a full house and attendees spilling into the Business Office reception area, members of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board met on Oct. 11. with a varied agenda: Review of the Return to Learn Plan, a report by Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner, policy reviews, approval of a 2022 out-of-state music trip, and Special Education funding.
Eleven of the 38 attendees registered to speak regarding the Return to Learn Plan, with most were against any change that would include mandatory mask wearing.
“Masks don’t do what they’re purported to do. Viruses are too small to be stopped by masks unless they are N-95s,” said Matthew Zart.
Chris Holthaus agreed, as he quoted the state’s motto, “Our liberties we prize, our rights we will maintain.”
“Each of you took an oath to uphold freedom. It’s your responsibility to uphold our choice through representation,” Holthaus said.
Another parent, Troy Collins, stated word of changes affected his children.
“My kids cried when they heard masks might be coming back,” said Collins, who is running for Waverly City Council. “What’s the psychological damage we’re doing to our kids? School is hard enough.”
Jessica Schmitz added her perspective on the issue.
“It (COVID) doesn’t affect children in the same way as it affects adults,” Schmitz said to a round of applause. “If I have to send my kids with a mask, I’m not going to do it.”
Four parents offered a different perspective.
Jeff Beck, Austin Lorenzen, Joy Becker, and Michael Gleason called for increased COVID mitigation, including mask-wearing.
“We are in a worse situation than last year with a more transmittable virus and 280% more COVID cases in Bremer and Butler counties than last year,” said Gleason, who suggested that self-reported cases don’t represent total cases.
“Decisions are not made by surveys, but by doing what is best for the community,” said Beck. He urged the board to require temporary masking, as Pfizer only recently asked that their vaccine be approved for those ages 5 to 11.
“Be kind. That is what we are trying to promote, especially to those most vulnerable,” said Becker who shared that St. Paul’s Elementary has had more youth affected by COVID in one week than in all of last year.
Lorenzen also spoke for changes.
Concluding 40 minutes of this discussion, Vice President Dennis Epley spoke for the board.
“We appreciate all of the comments, emails, and phone calls we have received,” Epley said. “Part of our responsibility is to listen. Our responsibility as a board is to provide a great education for kids. I’m not certain that masks help to provide a great education.”
A round of applause followed Board President Kelly Flege’s announcement: “No motion to change our current plan is recommended,” she said
In other board decisions, permission was granted for band and orchestra leaders to begin planning a student trip to Florida over Spring Break in 2022.
Allowable growth spending for Special Education was approved, with Superintendent Ed Klamfoth explaining that the cost of Special Education is typically greater than what the state provides, and with Medicaid funds unavailable last year, that deficit grew. In past years, members of the Knights of Columbus have collected and donated money from their annual Tootsie Roll sales for Special Education funding.
The board heard from W-SR’s new activity director, Greg Bodensteiner, who detailed numbers of students involved in volleyball, football, cross country, cheerleading, and dance programs (217 at the high school; about 200 at the middle school). Bodensteiner shared his system for coaching evaluations, a new web-accessible tool for scheduling facilities use, and the creation of a student advisory team.
“We have different goals at the middle school and high school,” Bodensteiner said. “At the middle school, we organized schedules so that C and D teams get extra opportunities. We owe it to all the kids to get an opportunity to play.
“The new electronic request process will allow us to maximize the use of our facilities. Activities bumped due to weather cancellation will be notified immediately.”
Flege asked about facility scheduling priorities.
“High school students hold precedent over youth sports,” Bodensteiner explained. “Groups are limited to 1.5 hours. Groups may not get the time they want, but the opportunity is there. There are more time slots than we ever imagined.”
The newly formed High School Student Athlete Advisory Committee will allow students athletes a voice, build leadership, and create opportunities for service.
In building leadership, Bodensteiner explained that high school students will be able to visit the middle school to speak about balancing sports and academic schedules.
“What we’re asking from people who come to our events is to clean up after themselves more; to be leaders in that whether we’re at home or on the road,” he said.
“I appreciate your plan to get these kids involved with the Booster Club,” Epley said. “The worst issues we have are not with student athletes, but with adult groups. Kids have a way with adults if they are given the opportunity to do so. They can be very effective.”
In closing, administrators shared highlights of Monday’s Professional Development day and District Business Manager Joan Loew reminded voters that the Nov. 2 election will be held at regular voting places.
Board members Corrie Ramige and Kerri VanEe will not seek re-election. On the ballot are Charlene Wyatt Sauer in District 1 and Jes Kettleson in District 4.
Election results will not be finalized until Nov. 15, so new members will be sworn in at the December Board meeting.
Ramige inquired about the expressed need for support staff at Shell Rock Elementary. A full-time kindergarten associate has been hired and a full-time intervention associate has not yet been hired. In first grade, there is a full-time substitute until mid-year, when one can be hired.
Klamfoth shared his insights about state funding and enrollment. While final enrollment numbers are due Oct. 15, Klamfoth reported that W-SR is up 20-23 students, or about 1%. Most districts would love that,” he said.
Klamfoth noted that the State of Iowa has a $1.2 billion surplus, with an additional $900 million in the “rainy day” fund.
“It has been a really, really good year for Iowa economically,” he said.
Klamfoth clarified claims of extra school funding made by some politicians.
“That is due to tax code changes,” he explained.” Funds have been removed from property taxes and now the state is assuming a larger portion of state aid. That doesn’t mean schools are getting more money — it’s just coming from a different place.”
The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Business Office.