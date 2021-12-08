In the gymnasium that started the drive more than three years ago to get girls wrestling sanctioned when it hosted the inaugural Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials state tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock held its Go-Hawk Girls Invitational Tuesday night.
With approximately 150 girl grapplers competing in 17 brackets covering the 12 weight classes, the hosts had the best showing in the night with five champions, three runners-up and a third-place. The tournament was unscored.
The Go-Hawk winners were Eva Diaz in the 120-pound A bracket, Brinley Meier in the 120B bracket, Lilly Strough at 126A, Macy Smith in 132A, and Haidyn Snyder at 145 pounds. Silver medalists were Kailey Hervol also at 145, Karissa Oldenburger at 152B and Madison Hinrichs at 285, while placing third was Eva Heise at 120A.
Other placewinners were Kysa Klein (152A), Alexis Johnson (152B), Aireanna McCullough (170) and Mary Carolus (170) in fourth.
W-SR assistant wrestling coach Josh Meier, who leads the girls’ program noticed the progress in many of the girls who competed.
“Some of them, the first match, they were kind of tight, a little nervous,” Meier said, “but after that, they kind of got used to the environment, used to competing again. They did well.”
Diaz, who won the IWOCA state championship last January during the tournament’s first appearance at Xtream Arena in Coralville, barely broke a sweat in winning her gold. She pinned her four opponents in a total elapsed time of 1 minute 10 seconds: Jaden Swarts of Cedar Falls in 12 seconds, Eastyn Petersen of West Fork in 11, Addie Isaacson of Crestwood in 15, and another Cadet, Chyann Bullerman-Yu in 32.
“I feel that I did pretty good and basically did what I always do,” Diaz said. “I’ve been working on quite a few things, so I’m just trying to implement those things.
“I hope I would be able to finish (matches) fast. If it goes any longer, I just have to stay in the match and keep going.”
There was nearly an all-Go-Hawk final in the 120A bracket, but Heise fell to Bullerman-Yu in the semifinals, 10-3. Heise, after a first-round bye, pinned Clear Creek-Amana’s Teagan Schreiber in 3:46 in the quarterfinals, and then stuck Isaacson in 2:42 to take third.
Over in the B bracket at 120 pounds, Brinley Meier also got a bye in Round 1 before pinning Cameryn Judisch of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 2:14. She followed that up with a fall over Tripoli’s Aubrie Kingsburry in 2:24, and she took the title with a 4-minute dispatch of Sierra Hansmeier of Crestwood.
In the final, Meier had fallen behind, 3-0, following a first-period penalty point and two near-fall points. However, she got an escape near the end of the second period then an immediate takedown before turning Hansmeier to her back for the victory.
“I just thought it was my last match, give it all,” Meier said. “If my all was good enough… I thought she was tired, I was tired, but who has more (to give).
“I’m pretty proud of myself. I’ve improved a lot since last year. I thought this would be a good tournament. I’m really proud of myself.”
Smith, also an IWOCA state champion a year ago, started her run in 132A with a 1:48 pin over the Cyclones’ Emma Thurm. She recorded a 13-1 major decision over Anamosa’s Maggie Wagner in the quarterfinals and an 8-2 decision in the semis over Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown.
The final was a rematch from the event in Coralville 10 months ago against Charles City’s Lilly Luft. In a hard-fought technical bout, Smith was able to get a takedown to grab the 3-1 victory.
Stough also started with a walkover in 126A’s first round before recording three pins to win the championship. She defeated East Buchanan’s Destiny Krum in 1:12, and two Clippers, Stormy Bauwens in the semis in 3:57 and Emma Mathis in the final in 1 minute.
At 145, both Snyder and Hervol got byes to open the proceedings. In the quarters, Snyder pinned Laney Esmoil of West Liberty in 1:29, while Hervol dispatched Katelyn Miller of Charles City in 1:27.
They each earned a spot against each other in the final when Snyder took out Osage’s Katelynn Huebsch in 1:13, and Hervol pinned AGWSR’s Trinity Rotgers in 1:26. However, Hervol forfeited the title match to Snyder.
At 152B, Oldenburger made quick work of MFL-MarMac’s Audrey Ruff in 17 seconds, grabbed a 3-2 decision over Destiny Kolheim of Charles City, and pinned North Fayette Valley’s Kerigan Alexander in 5:05. However, McKenzie Tollefson of Decorah denied Oldenburger of the championship with a pin in 5:42.
Hinrichs got a bye into the quarters at heavyweight before recording a pair of falls on her way to the final — Decorah’s Maia Foster in 1:50 and Crestwood’s Addisson Hershberger in 3:25. However, in the title bout, East Buc’s Alyson Krum took the win with a 1:14 pin.
Sumner-Fred got two third-place results, with Paige Trainor getting the bronze at 126B, and Ella Pitz medaling in 132B.
Trainor got a bye before pinning Union’s Ava Mehlert in 1:58. She suffered a semifinal loss to Jacy Kriener of Osage in 5:46 before bouncing back against Independence’s Claire Carey with a 1-0 decision.
In an eight-girl bracket, Pitz opened with a quarterfinal win over Indee’s Hannah Suender in 1:32 but fell to Ashley Bjork of Decorah in 2:34. In the consolation semi, Pitz topped Claire Koester of NFV in 2:25 before taking third over Bree Brophy of Anamosa, 11-4.
Other Cougar place winners were Hillary Trainor in fourth at 106, Sasha Gitch in fourth at 126A, Judisch in fifth at 120B, Rylee Shonka (120A) and Lindsey Tapplin (170) taking sixth, Marissa Manzano in seventh at 120B, and Ava Hesse (113B) and Cameron Green (170) in eighth.
For Denver, Chloe Bloker took second at 132B. She opened with a pin of Cedar Falls’ Ella Hertz in 1:55 and another on Brophy in 3:53. However, Bjork took the title with a 3:28 pin.
Emma Thurm also competed for the Cyclones but went 0-2.
Tripoli’s best result was a third-place finish by Kingsburry at 120B. After a bye, she dispatched Jenna Rotgers of AGWSR in 29 seconds before falling to Meier. In the third-place match, Kingsburry beat CF’s Abigail Schlader in 52 seconds.
Meanwhile, Lilly Chensvold (106) and Nicole Williams (160) earned eighth-place finishes. Paige Dulin (106) and Marissa Nuss (126B) both went 0-2 for the night.
GIRLS WRESTLING ON CUSP OF BEING SANCTIONED BY IGHSAU
Several of the girls were wearing T-shirts between their matches reading, “Sanction girls wrestling.” W-SR athletic director Greg Bodensteiner told Waverly Newspapers in a side conversation that the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will vote in January to do so, as at least 50 schools across the state have indicated they will sponsor a varsity girls wrestling team.
Josh Meier, the W-SR coach, said getting to the point where the IGHSAU will do so has been a process.
“(Head wrestling coach Eric) Whitcome had spearheaded, in Iowa, as far as starting girls things rolling,” Meier said. “A lot of people have put in a lot of time to get where it is now.
“We owe a lot to the IWCOA. They stepped up and funded a lot of the stuff that us as a club couldn’t right off the bat for that first state tournament (in Waverly). We owe them a lot because they’ve pushed it in the direction us coaches couldn’t. Now that we’re to this point, the finish line as far as sanctioning goes is right there.”
He said that in talking with his oldest daughter, Jacie, about her memories of the first state tournament in 2019, there were maybe 87 girls in that gathering, although many of them pulled out due to extreme winter weather that morning. Meier estimated there were 150 for an invitational.
“The talent that was here tonight was phenomenal,” he said. “There’s a lot of really, really good girls out there that have put in a lot of time. We’re getting close to them being sanctioned.
“I’m impressed with what the Girls Union has done lately, and I’m impressed with what the people behind the scenes have done to get it there.”