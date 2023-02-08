Nearly 700 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 102 schools visited the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on January 31st. The students visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom, and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 38th Annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol. During the morning, FFA members gathered at the Downtown Embassy Suites and heard from Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and abroad. Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President, Brent Johnson, then delivered a message about the importance young agriculturalists can play in the agriculture industry. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson from Navigator CO2 then spoke about the importance of advocating for the agricultural industry. Brenna Bird, Attorney General of Iowa, then delivered a message about the role of the attorney general and her experience with agriculture.
The morning program culminated with FFA members hearing a brief message from Governor Kim Reynolds, who then presented and signed the FFA Week Proclamation. The proclamation officially declares February 18-25, the week of President George Washington’s Birthday, FFA Week in Iowa.