On Oct. 26 through 29, six Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 95th Annual National FFA Convention and Expo. From Puerto Rico to Alsaka, Indiana welcomed over 70,00 FFA members who all believe in the future of agriculture. Local members who attended were Lauren Munson, Andy Britt, Autumn Kappmeyer, Ashley Heine, Jacob Deike, and Will Deike.
The first stop the chapter made was at Hardy Reindeer Farm where they learned about the care of reindeer and how to run a niche market. Next, they stopped at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to learn about the racing industry. Then they were off to Lucas Oil Stadium where the convention and expo were held. Members had fun bonding and getting to know one another better. Members attend workshops, the career show, and sessions hosted by the National FFA officers. At one of the sessions, Jacob Deike and Lauren Munson walked across the stage to recognize the WSR chapter was awarded as a two Star National Chapter.