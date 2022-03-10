Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter would like to thank everyone who came out Friday, March 4, and watched some donkey basketball.
We would like to also thank each one of you who came to the walking taco meal beforehand. Thank you to Kwik Star South No. 286 for donating the taco meat for our walking taco meal.
The first game was Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter against Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter. Your winner of the first game was Waverly-Shell Rock.
The second game was the Denver FFA Chapter against the Waverly Alumni Team. Your winner for the second game was the Denver FFA Chapter.
We took a break before we did the championship game and we had some amazing Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members that made cakes for our cake auction that we did to raise money for relay for life.
Your championship game was Waverly against Denver. There was a tie so we had a dance-off and the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter team won. Thank you to all the people who donated.