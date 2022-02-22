New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the Bock Gym starting at 7 p.m. on March 4.
It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time.
It’s a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball show.
This fun-filled show is sponsored by Waverly-Shell Rock FFA, Wapsie Valley FFA and Denver FFA chapters. All of the proceeds will be for the benefit of all the FFA chapters hosting it.
Advance tickets can be purchased from any members. Tickets may also be available at the gate if there is space available. We will also be having a walking taco meal before donkey basketball starts. Hope to see you all there.